It was another national team victory for five young ladies from Polk County 4-H. They topped the first North American Dairy Educational Experience (NADEE) last month. The contest was developed to provide a dairy learning experience in the advent of the in-person National 4-H Dairy Bowl Contest being canceled.
The first-place team hails from Polk County in Northwest Wisconsin. Team members were Courtney Glenna, Katherine Elwood, Ella Williamson, Grace Haase, and Hailey Clausen. Glenna, Elwood, and Williamson are students at Amery High School. Haase is a freshman at University of Wisconsin-River Falls and Clausen is a freshman at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.
Instead of asking specific questions about the dairy industry and the science behind concepts, NADEE had the participants evaluate a set of written, farm-based mini-scenarios. The youth worked in small teams (3 to 5) to evaluate the strengths and opportunities for improving management practices discussed in the scenario. The subject areas covered housing, calves, nutrition, reproduction, and animal care.
The 4-H members on the team could communicate with each other in person, on the phone, or electronically. They could use written sources (books and magazines) to support their suggested improvements to the farm scenarios. However, they were not allowed to consult advisers, other 4-Hers, or industry professionals, when evaluating the farm scenarios or when providing feedback. They had one week to review the scenario and prepare their feedback. A two-page letter was written to the hypothetical farm owner detailing their evaluation of the farm, including management steps that could be taken to improve the operation. They received a new scenario every two weeks, so the contest was spread over a three-month window.
Each state was allowed to enter one team. 4-H youth that participate in this year’s dairy educational experience did not use their eligibility to compete at future North American 4-H Dairy Quiz Bowl contests and previous participants could also participate as long as they meet the eligibility rules of age and completion of college courses. Glenna, Elwood, and Haase were on last year’s National winning 4-H Dairy Bowl team.
Fifteen states participated (Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin). Four other teams from Georgia, Maine, New York, and Pennsylvania also had a second team of youth indicate they participated at their local level.
The second-place team was from New York. The two Honorable Mention Teams were from Massachusetts and Michigan.
The North American Dairy Educational Experience was sponsored by National Dairy Shrine, American Dairy Science Association, Hoard's Dairyman, and Select Sires.
