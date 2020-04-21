In a social media statement released by the Polk County Sheriff’s Department, in a letter dated today, April 21, 2020; Sheriff Brent Waak shared his thoughts on the extended stay at home orders.
Waak said, “I want to take this opportunity to explain to the residents of Polk County my position on the enforcement of the Safer at Home order. Since the Covid-19 Pandemic started over a month ago, I chose to take a common sense approach to enforcing the order. I watched our community self-regulate and adapt to the order. By utilizing social distancing and sanitation guidelines, our community has stayed healthy. I didn't enforce travel restrictions or prohibit religious freedoms. I respected our fundamental rights.
“I believe the extension of the safer at home order that was set to expire on April 24, 2020 is an over-reach of the State Government. As your Sheriff, I have taken an Oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States and the State of Wisconsin. I have always respected the civil liberties of the citizens of Polk County.
“I believe that most Polk County businesses can safely operate with some protective measures in place such as social distancing and protective equipment for staff/patrons. I believe that our business community can be innovative and reopen safely with everyone's health in mind.
“I will work with our local Public Health Officials to make sure community continues to stay healthy and expect that we can safely start to reopen our economy. The Polk County Sheriff's Office will work hard to protect our citizens from criminals and keep our community safe while respecting everyone's constitutional rights.”
