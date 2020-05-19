According a release from Brian Kaczmarski, Health Officer for the Polk County Health Department, the first case of a Polk county resident passing away from confirmed Covid-19 has happened.
This individual is believed to have had a workplace exposure to the virus through employment in Minnesota. This individual was initially tested April 16, 2020 and passed away May 18, 2020 at a Twin Cities hospital. This individual had multiple underlying conditions.
“Please join us in expressing our deepest sympathies to family, friends and those impacted by this loss of life,” said Kaczmarski.
Polk County Public Health reminds everyone that Covid-19 is still in our communities and physical distancing and other public health recommendations should be followed to the fullest extent possible.
