A day after Polk County Sheriff Department released a statement written by Sheriff Brent Waak disagreeing the extension of the Safer at Home order, a joint statement was issued with the Polk County Health Department.
In his April 21, 2020 statement, Waak said, “I believe the extension of the Safer at Home order that was set to expire on April 24, 2020 is an over-reach of the State Government.”
The joint statement issued Wednesday, April 22, 2020 read, “The Polk County Health Department and Sheriff's Office top priority is ensuring the health and safety of the residents of Polk County. This includes not only physical health, but mental, emotional and social health as well. We understand that in order to protect our physical health; the Safer at Home Order was necessary. We also understand how the Safer at Home Order has impacted our other areas of health. We share your desire for a return to normal so that we can be healthy in all areas.
Together, we will work to create an environment that prioritizes the health of the public and works with the business community within the parameters of Governor Evers Emergency Order #28. Our goal is to proactively engage the business community to support a gradual return to normal while prioritizing the public's health. This is best achieved by practicing physical distancing and other public health recommendations while adhering to Emergency Order #28.”
