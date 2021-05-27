Passionate speakers on behalf of the Polk County Fair made public comments before a discussion about the Polk County Fair Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at the May meeting of the Polk County Board of Supervisors.
Janis Larson with the Polk County Fair Society said the Polk County Fair originated in 1861 in East Farmington. It was relocated to St. Croix Falls in 1894 on land that was owned by the William Balnding farm. Horse racing was the first big event, which raised enough money to buy the land, build a grandstand and build the first horse barn. May other buildings were built in the following years. Larson said the fair brought people into Polk County from all over and the toll bridge that existed between Taylors Falls and St. Croix Falls was actually free during the fair. People and animals would arrive by train to downtown St. Croix Falls and walk up the hill.
In 1974, the Polk County Fair Society decided to enter a mutual agreement with the Polk County Board of Supervisors to give the land and the buildings to the County for one dollar. A MOU was written to solidify the mutual agreement. The document was mutually updated in 2003. “It is still a legal binding document,” said Larson.
She said attendance to the Polk County Fair is up to 38,000 people a year. “A single tractor pull can bring in as many as 9,000 people,” she said.
According to Larson, the Fair Society has purchase lawn mowing equipment, built fences, had cement poured and paid for other expenses. She said, “You will hear talks tonight about a conditional use permit (CUP) between the Polk County Fair Society and the City of St. Croix Falls. Yes we did pause the CUP that we submitted to them. Polk County and Cedar Corp. basically wrote it. We through a few tidbits in, but they wrote it. How were we to continue without knowing if we would ever have a Grandstand?”
She said if they had a Grandstand built the way it was intended with the original plan, they would be grandfathered in and wouldn’t need a CUP. “We have been asked how we are going to pay back for the new Grandstand. We agreed to give $400,000 to the project. We are the only ones who have put a dollar amount aside. There have been talks about how the fair is going to pay back the rest of the money; we still do not really know what is expected of us,” said Larson.
She said in her time on the fair society, there have been many changes with Polk County government, including four AdministratorsLarson asked the Board to keep an open mind when they receive fair information later that evening.
Ted Johnson of Alden Township said he had served on the fair board for 17 years. He said the MOU clearly defined the County’s responsibility concerning the fairgrounds. He said at one time there was a $500,000 plan put into place by the County in a Capitol Improvement project to replace the Grandstand. Johnson said, “The County had every intention of helping with the financing of the Grandstand. Fast forward to 2018, and a resolution was passed by a two-thirds majority vote of the Polk County Board for 1.3M. Isn’t it amazing as we wait on things, how they escalate in price?”
He said when the County Board makes resolutions; they are responsible to follow through with them. Johnson said it was when Cedar Corp. became involved the Grandstand went from 1,500 seats to 3,000.
His suggestion was to take the money from the sale of the lime quarry and put it towards the Grandstand.
Karrie Melin-Swenson, Vice President of the Polk County Fair Board said the re-write of the MOU presented to the fair board in 2020 vastly changed the management of the fairgrounds. She said in June 2020 the fair’s finances were fully disclosed to Polk County Administration and by mid-August a rough draft of a new MOU written by the fair board was sent to Polk County. “There were many times that we were thrown under the bus because it didn’t seem like we were doing our part, but we were trying to actively work to come up with the MOU,” said Melin-Swenson.
She said more meetings were held later in the year where some SCF citizens voiced issues with a new Grandstand and track. Eventually in January, the fair board sought legal council to construct a MOU along with the County. She said there are people working on the MOU who do not have vested interest in the fair, or who have ever even attended. She said the people on the fair board believe the fair’s heritage to Polk County and future in the County should be preserved.
Corporation Counsel Malia Malone said the County had received a letter from the attorney of the fair society, which said they no longer wish to have a partnership with Polk County moving forward and they would like to end any agreement that exists. “I asked the attorney if he thought there was any way we could get his client back to the table to repair any rift. His statement to me was that things were like a bad contentious divorce and that in his eyes the clients believe the relationship between the fair and the County is irretrievably broken,” said Malone.
She said the fair is asking for the following:
To sever the relationship between the two and end any agreements that exists
To have Polk County build a 1,500 seat Grandstand, replacing what was torn down after being deemed unsafe
The County to sell the fair society back the grounds for one dollar
The County to pay $403,000 to cover operating expenses for the future
Projects, such as the Admin. roof, to be finished
Malone said she was caught off guard by the letter. She said the letter said the County had previously denied a request to re-do the Admin. roof, which Malone says is one of many mis-statements. She said the biggest one is a part of the letter that says the County and Cedar Corp. went before the Planning Commission of SCF unbeknownst to the fair society. “This is a complete mis-statement, in fact it was only the fair society members who went before the Plan Commission,” said Malone. She then held up the minutes of that meeting of the Commission. She said there were also emails to confirm this.
Malone said that in Committee of the Whole, which they were in, no action would be taken that night. She just wanted all board members to be aware of the context of the letter. Malone said, “There are a lot of allegations in the letter, that if you take at face value, make it seem like to County has not been a fair partner in this negotiation.”
She said the County’s stance on a new MOU has been to ensure the longevity of the fair, especially when the County is looking at investing millions of dollars into it.
Supervisor Joe Demulling said, “The problem I have with this whole thing and the County in general is they never follow through on stuff.” He said it was part of the County’s responsibilities to take care of the fair buildings, and they just let them get run-down.
“I am a proponent of the fair, I have been for a long time,” said Supervisor Doug Route. He said he had talked to a previous county employee who had ensured some time ago, that there was a million dollars put away for a Grandstand. He said with each change of administration there has been a difference in the plans for the fair grounds. He then asked if any of the current administration had visited the fair? Current County Administrator said it was the first thing he did when he moved here with his family in August 2018.
“Take a look, because this is a big loss for our county,” said Route.
County Board Chair Chris Nelson asked, “Why do you think we are losing it?
Route responded, “It is my personal opinion because I see it coming.”
Supervisor Steve Warndahl said, “People that are on this fair are volunteers. They are not doctors, lawyers or business people-just volunteers-wives, husbands, farmers, whatever; they do not have a business background. They just want ot put on a fair for the citizens of Polk County, especially the kids; it will be the highlight of their year.” Warndahl said blue ribbons really energize kids and was the case for his very own grandson. He said, “Every single ribbon they give at that fair has a family attached to it. They all helped and devoted their time to make sure that kid did the best they could. In our deliberations here I think we should remember what that fair is all about to the people of Polk County.”
Warndahl finished by saying, “If anyone here thinks there wasn’t some interference here with this process, you are in for a rude awakening.”
He said people had heard second hand that the fair might be moved and there are still county board members who are saying the grounds are going to be sold.
Supervisor Fran Duncanson said she didn’t know how things had gotten to the point they were. She said if you did want to compare it to a bad divorce, “It always takes two so to speak.”
Duncanson said although the fair board people are not business people, they are not stupid people and they should be treated with respect.
Supervisor Mike Pritchard said he wanted to second all of the comments that had been made by other Supervisors. “I think the fair is a wonderful asset,” said Pritchard. He said the smiling kids at the 4-H barns were quite the contrast from the shootings over in the Twin Cities. He said his neighbors in SCF did not want to see big events come into the fair grounds and change its rural nature.
Nelson said he drove into the fairgrounds recently and was very disappointed in the equestrian area. He said his grandkids win ribbons too, but as an equestrian, he was very disappointed. He said if they couldn’t take care of the horse property, he would have been glad to come drag it.
Another supervisor said there had recently been events held there. Nelson said he must have seen it the day before the events started then.
Opinions have been coming from both sides to the county board according to Supervisor Sharon Kelly, as there is a group in SCF that does not want the fair grounds to remain at the current location. Pritchard disagreed with that statement.
Supervisor Brad Olson said that actually, agriculture people are business people, but the letter sent by the attorney reminds him of his grandson saying he wants ice cream before dinner. “Too bad for you,” said Olson.
Olson said both sides just need to get back at the table and get over themselves. He said, “Sit in a room, figure it out and move on. Both sides are just as guilty as the other.”
Eventually it was decided Malone would reach back out to the fair board’s attorney and report back to the Supervisors.
