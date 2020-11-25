The Polk County Board of Supervisors is urging all residents and visitors to Polk County to make good decisions and implement simple, yet effective, actions to stop the spread of the Coronavirus. The recent increase in cases shows how easily the virus spreads and puts everyone at risk.
"If everyone does their part we can stop the alarming growth in cases," said County Board Chairman Chris Nelson. “It’s up to us! We can help ourselves and others if we take personal responsibility to change certain behaviors over the next few months.” Simple steps that make a difference include:
- Wearing face coverings in public places and around others
- Staying 6 feet from others and avoiding crowds/groups of people
- Practicing good hygiene habits (hand washing, frequent cleaning of common areas)
- Staying home if you feel sick
- If you think you have the virus or have been exposed to it, call your doctor
The number of cases has risen over the past several weeks. Polk County, which had been seeing lower numbers of cases compared to other counties in the state, has had huge jumps in numbers of late. Local data shows 578 new cases in the last week.
Not only does the virus create health risks for everyone, it also puts higher demand on health care systems like doctors, nurses and hospital beds. In addition, it puts our local businesses and economy at risk. For these reasons, community leaders are asking everyone to pull together to help Polk County stop the spread of Coronavirus.
For more information on how you can stop the spread of the virus, go to the Public Health website: http://www.polkcountyhealthdept.org/.
Days later, Gov. Tony Evers delivered the Democratic Radio Address on the need for statewide mitigation efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 and issuing a new public health emergency to extend into January 2021.
Evers said, “Nearly two months ago, we issued our current public health emergency on Sept. 22. Back then, our seven-day average of daily new positive cases was around 1,800. Unfortunately, things have worsened quickly since then. We’ve now more than tripled our seven-day average, averaging now 6,400 new positive cases per day.’
“The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has tripled—we have now almost 324,000 positive cases in Wisconsin and our total number of COVID-19 deaths is 2,741.’
“And our current public health emergency expires this Saturday, Nov. 21.
But it’s clear based on where we’re headed, we cannot afford to stop or have a gap in some of our only mitigation efforts we still have in place. That’s why I will be declaring a new state of emergency this week and extending our public health emergency until January of next year.”
Evers said he is also reissuing Emergency Order #1 requiring face coverings in public places.
He said, “We’ve got a long road ahead of us, Wisconsin, but we need to buckle down and get through this together until then. As always, please, stay home. Wear a mask if you have to go out, and otherwise stay home.’
“Call it what you want—flattening the curve, stopping the spread, staying safer at home… I’m going to call it what it is—saving lives. Thank you.”
As of print time Monday, November 23, Polk County has had 1,736 total cases. Of these, 652 are current with 17 cases hospitalized. St. Croix County has seen 3,964 total cases with 2,266 being current. 41 residents are currently hospitalized. Barron County has seen 2,145 total cases with 958 being active.
