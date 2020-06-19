Jonathan Richie
The upcoming partisan primaries will be another chance for voters to express their opinions. Municipalities are expecting a large number of ballots to arrive through the mail and not in-person on election day.
Partisan primaries will be on Aug. 11 with the general election set for Nov. 3. The Wisconsin election commission continues to encourage voters to vote by mail via absentee ballots.
In the Wisconsin State Senate, two Republicans are trying to unseat Patty Schachtner (D-Somerset.
In 2018, Schachtner defeated Republican Adam Jarchow for the seat that was vacated by Sheila Harsdorf after being appointed by former Gov. Scott Walker to be secretary of the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).
Cherie Link (R-Somerset) announced her campaign to challenge Schachtner in the State Senate last summer.
“My unique experience as a business owner, foster care provider and mother of two children currently attending UW schools provides me the insight to effectively serve the 10th Senate District. I have a passion for the families of Western Wisconsin succeeding, and if I am honored to be elected, I will work hard to help build a positive future for all of us,” Link said in a statement.
Rob Stafsholt (R-New Richmond) is the other Republican running for the State Senate seat. He currently serves as the District 29 State Assembly representative. He announced the start of his campaign for State Senate last November at Brickfield Brewery in Grantsburg alongside fellow assembly member Gae Magnafici.
Stafsholt told a crowd that he is a fourth-generation Wisconsin Farmer and that Schachtner “has done nothing in Madison besides vote with democratic governor Tony Evers and other Madison liberals.”
Link and Stafsholt will square off in the Aug. 11 primary contest.
State Senate District 10 covers Burnett, Dunn, Pierce, Polk, and St. Croix counties.
It includes the towns of Anderson, Daniels, Grantsburg, Lincoln, Meenon, Siren, Trade Lake, West Marshland, Wood River, and the Villages of Grantsburg, Siren and Webster.
In the Wisconsin State Assembly, it looks like there will be a rematch from 2018 between incumbent Gae Magnafici (R-Dresser) and Kim Butler (D-Balsam Lake).
The seat was previously held by Adam Jarchow.
“Gae hasn’t demonstrated the kind of leadership and accessibility to her constituents that we deserve from an Assembly representative,” Butler said in a statement. “Both parties need to work together, but Gae votes with Speaker Robin Vos 100% of the time. Solutions need to be tailored for our area, not for a political party. I will be a strong and independent voice, who likes to dig deep into policy and is open to input from all sides.”
Magnafici announced her decision to run for re-election earlier this year.
“I have been a fiscal and social conservative all my life and supported candidates with these views,” Magnafici said.
“After much consideration, I have decided to announce my intention to run for re-election for the State Assembly from the 28th District. Since retiring after 35 years as a Pediatric Registered Nurse (specializing in Oncology, ER, medical-surgical, sedation, NICU and PICU) and 12 years working for the Department of Mental Health, I bring a different perspective to the table from working with people in difficult and critical situations.”
Butler and Magnafici currently are both running unopposed in the August 11 primary.
Assembly District 28 sits in Polk, Burnett and St. Croix counties. I
