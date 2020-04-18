“This spring kids are home and around their family farms 24/7. During a busy planting season, it is more important than ever to maintain a safety focus,” said Brian Kuhl, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Progressive Agriculture Foundation.
After offering safety and health education programming across North America for more than 25 years, the Progressive Agriculture Foundation is getting creative for the sake of safety.
The foundation provides health and safety education to children ages 4-13 through hand's-on activity programing. They provide support for nearly 400 events across North America and with COVID-19 many of these events are being postponed to the fall of 2020 or spring of 2021.
The Progressive Agriculture Foundation knows kids are now at home, they are curious, they are bored, and on top of all of that, farmers are entering a busy spring planting season.
In a normal year, children are in school 5 out of 7 days of the week during these busy seasons protecting them from the risks and hazards of the spring planting activities. This year those same children will be around the farm 24/7 and in some cases being asked to help in the farm work. It is important to maintain a safety focus above and beyond what is normally done because there are more individuals around the farmstead this year as compared to a normal year.
Videos offered up by the foundation use a unique way of providing safety messages everyday at Noon on Facebook, showcasing content normally used during their hands-on training.
Kuhl said, “Our program the Progressive Agriculture Safety Day is held in nearly 400 communities across North America reaching about 100,000 individuals.” People can learn more about our organization at progressiveag.org and they can view the Daily Learning Drop videos at www.facebook.com/PAFSafetyDays
Kuhl shared there are good activity videos pertaining to mental health to that are great for both children and parents. He said, “Stress, anxiety and depression are just a few of the many emotions we all may be experiencing in this environment so we need to care for ourselves both physically and mentally.”
