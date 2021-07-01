The Fourth of July is celebrated with fireworks, gathering, grilling, “iffy” potato salad and inevitably running out of ice, but above all, it's about honoring America as a nation.
The coming weekend offers various opportunities for celebrating, starting Friday with Amery’s Giant Ice Cream Social.
The sweet annual event is back for 2021 at the Danielson Stage. It will take place Friday, July 2, from 11a.m. to 1p.m. There will be family fun and games.
Individual ice cream sundaes will be created and handed out by Amery’s royalty at Noon. Free will donations will be given to the Salvation Army.
Saturday July 3 is the 54th Annual Wanderoos Independence Day Celebration.
The Kiddie parade begins at 10:45a.m. and the Grand parade follows at 11a.m. A sawdust pile will start at 1p.m.
There will be food available all day. www.wanderoos.org provides information on the horseshoe tournament, bean bag tournament, softball gamesand 5K run/walk.
Allison Dyg, a vocalist and musician based out of New Richmond, will play from 3-5p.m. and fireworks begin after dusk. Blue Moon Drive headlines the evening street dance from 8p.m.-Midnight.
Fireworks by the Lake Wapogasset and Bear Trap Sanitary District will also take place July 3 with a rain date of Monday the 5th. They start around 10:10 p.m., after the Light up the Lake flares have died out.
Sunday July 4, don’t miss the Little Falls parade in the heart of downtown Little Falls, just southwest of Amery. The parade begins at Noon.
The City of Amery fireworks show will begin at dusk in the Amery school complex location (same as last year). People do not have to stay in their cars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.