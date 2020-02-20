Amery High School junior Jordan Penard is the school’s latest athlete to clench 100 wrestling wins. Last Saturday during WIAA Division 2 Regionals, Penard accomplished the goal he had set for himself and took his 100th when he pinned Austin Schmidt of Baldwin-Woodville.
Penard started wrestling at the age of four and has loved the sport ever since. “My favorite thing about wrestling is seeing my hard work pay off and being able to make my parents and coaches proud,” he said.
Penard wrestles at the 132-weight class and is hoping to grab a State title. He trains year-round for wrestling, as it is the only sport in which he participates. To prepare for a match he said he gets away from the crowd, listens to music and tries to mentally prepare himself.
Penard said, “My all-time favorite wrestling memory was my freshman year at sectionals when I pinned the second ranked wrestler in the state, the adrenaline rush and seeing my coaches celebrate will never leave my memory.”
There have been many people throughout Penard’s wrestling career that have had an impact on him. He said, “Ever since I moved to Amery in middle school, I had looked up to Mike Smith, he is such a good mentor and like a big brother to me. I also look up to my coach Mike Kelly. He inspires me everyday on how hard he works. He works to improve himself as he’s improving us.” Penard said the best advice he has ever been given was from Coach Kelly. “He told me that when you are slacking off and thinking about going easy, to think about the person who beat you and to think how hard they are working. It has stuck with me ever since then,” Penard said.
He feels his coaches and his parents have been his biggest encouragers. He said, “My biggest supporters are defiantly my mom and dad. They have been there through every up and down along my journey. They always push me to strive to do what I am capable of.” He feels all of his coaches throughout his wrestling career thus far have always supported him as well. “There is no one person I look up to in my life, I take the best of everyone to help me to be the best person I can be,” said Penard.
He said his favorite team to wrestle against is Ellsworth. “They are a good team and it’s always fun to have a competitive dual and have tough matches.” He knows you have to take the good with the bad. He said his hardest high school loss was last year at the Sectional Tournament when he lost his chance to head to State. This year though, his favorite win took place at the Northern Badger Tournament when he beat that same opponent from last year’s Sectionals.
When he is faced with a loss, he admits it can sometimes bring him down for a bit. “I let it get to me; it’s the worst feeling in the world to lose. I let that motivate me to work even harder than before,” Penard said.
He enjoys his time at Amery High School and said his favorite subject is math. “My favorite thing about Amery is the environment of people. People are so supportive of each other, and push for each other to be the best.” He feels this is especially true with the other wrestlers. “My teammates are my family. I can count on them no matter what, in and out of season. We are a pack of brothers and no one can separate our bond,” he said.
Outside of wrestling he said, “I love to hang out with my little brother, he is also in wrestling, its fun to teach him new things and succeed. I enjoy hanging with friends and going out to eat. I also really enjoy lifting weights with my team.”
Since he is only a junior he doesn’t have any set plans yet for after graduation next year, but said, “I would possibly like to wrestle on the collegiate level someday.”
Penard has earned a place in the Sectional Tournament and will wrestle February 22 in Osceola.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.