Since the Wisconsin Supreme Court overturned the state's stay-at-home order May 13, ruling it "unlawful" and "unenforceable" just as many questions remain as when the order was first put in place.
In a radio announcement the following day Gov. Tony Evers said, “Now just because the Supreme Court says it’s okay to open, doesn’t mean the science does. Folks, deadly viruses don’t go away on their own and they don’t go away because the Supreme Court says so.”
In a 4-3 decision Wednesday, the court ruled that Evers' administration overstepped its authority when the state Department of Health Services extended the order to May 26. Justices said, "an agency cannot confer on itself the power to dictate the lives of law-abiding individuals as comprehensively as the order does without reaching beyond the executive branch's authority."
The ruling comes after a suit was filed in April by Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald against state Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm and other health officials, who made the decision in mid-April to extend the state's "Safer at Home" emergency order.
"Now we have no plan and no protections for the people of Wisconsin," Evers said.
The governor encouraged people in his state to continue "to stay safer at home, practice social distancing, and limit travel, because folks, deadly viruses don't wait around for politicians and bureaucrats to settle their differences or promulgate rules."
The ruling and proceeding continued debate did not leave business owners or customers with exact answers on all protocol to be followed, which caused further frustration.
Experts say the ability to quickly identify new coronavirus cases and then quarantine those who might have been exposed will be crucial to returning to normal life. What will be done if there is another surge still remains to be seen.
As of early Tuesday morning, Wisconsin had more than 12,543 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 453 deaths, according to the state's Department of Health Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.