During a Land Purchase Hearing conducted before the Regular meeting of Amery’s Board of Education April 12, it seemed unanimous that all board members felt the purchase of land located across the street from Amery High School could provide a variety of opportunities for future Warriors.
“I am in favor of this motion. We have discussed it at length at a couple of board meetings. The information has been made public and I feel this land purchase would be opportunistic for the students of Amery,” said Board member Char Glenna.
Board member Keith Anderson said, “Opportunity is the key here. We have land that connects to our current district, although there is a road between it, all students can access it by foot. Whatever we decide to have over there, it is a world of opportunities that can change and grow over the years.”
“I do believe there has been plenty of information provided to the public throughout the past six months at many of the board meetings discussing what it could be used for. I do believe we have been transparent about this purchase from the very beginning,” said board member Chelsea Whitley.
Board member Erin Hosking said, “We are not committing the land, at this point, to any specific use. We have three ideas of what we imagine this land will be used for, but at this point we do not have any concrete plans.
District Administrator Shawn Doerfler said, “By law you have to indicate the intent for the purchase of the land, but also by law you can change what that intent is for the future.”
“It is a great opportunity with a long term vision. It gives us a lot of options for the kids, a lot of options for the school,” said board member Dale Johnson.
After the short discussion, the motion to purchase the land passed unanimously.
