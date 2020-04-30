When Cat Stevens penned the words to his 1970 hit, “Wild World” he probably never imagined just how wild a future virus could be on the world. Neither did Ray Lundgren and Jeni Jones nine months ago when they shared with their two children their family was about to grow. There was no way any of them could have imagined just how wild the world would be during the time of their special delivery.
Throughout the pregnancy, the family envisioned a birth at Amery Hospital, with older sister, Bailee present for the arrival of her newest brother, followed by days of proudly showing off the bundle of joy to family and friends. Unfortunately, COVID-19 saw plans change.
Jones said, “Ray and I started to worry about delivery in March when school got canceled and things went on lock down. It was very worrisome the beginning of April when we went to an OB appointment and were told depending on when the virus peaks, the hospitals were in talks about possibly having one or two hospitals just for regular Med Surg and O.B. patients and then a couple just for Covid patients. So the anxiety was worse not knowing if I was going to get to deliver him in Amery with our regular doctor.”
Jones had a due date of May 9, but baby boy had other plans. She said, “Thursday, April 16th around 10 p.m. we were sitting in the living room watching television when my water broke. We got to the hospital around 11:00.”
She described what it was like to head off to have a baby during the Pandemic. “We were told to wait at the front doors because they didn’t want us walking through the back E.R. doors where all the sick patients go in. A nurse met us at the door masked and gloved. It was almost eerie not seeing a single person and everything locked up. We were told I was only dilated to 1 but we would not be going home because they didn’t want us going back and forth from the hospital. The nurses and doctors were amazing throughout our stay. But the mood was somberness. To have all the staff all masked and gloved. Not be able to see happy faces under the masks. We were told Ray was able to be in the room but no visitors or our children were allowed.”
Not being allowed to be present for the birth was devastating to Bailee who has dreams of going to school for Obstetrics (OB). The excited sister went to every doctor’s appointment, ultra sound and lab, but was told in March that she wasn't allowed to go to any more appointments and wouldn't be able to be in the room nor visit while her mother was in the hospital and it was heartbreaking.
And baby makes five…Basil Flynn Lundgren, 7lbs 1oz 19 1/2 inches long was born Friday, April 17, 2020 at 6:52 p.m.
Jones said, “We had to stay two extra days because his respiration was high. This added more anxiety wondering if he was OK. Would being in the hospital increase his chance of getting the virus or if he would have to be transferred to a larger hospital in the cities?”
April 20 they were discharged and were finally able to go home. “The kids were so excited to meet their new brother. They have been the biggest help this past week with us getting adjusted to a new baby in our home. There have been lots of snuggles and kisses,” said Jones.
Looking on the bright side, Jones said, “Being back home, its been a blessing that we as a family of five now, have got to cuddle and bond with Basil, (just us 5) since the kids are out of school for the remainder of the year, but it has also brought guilt telling family and friends that they are not able to come over to meet Basil.”
She said it was heartbreaking to have to FaceTime his grandpas, aunts, uncles and introduce him through a phone instead of having them over to our house to meet him.
Jones said, “Ray and I both lost our mothers in the past year so for Basil to not grow up with grandmothers is even more sad. Weekly appointments now that he is here are even more scary since I have to bring him into a waiting area and be around other patients.”
Big brother Kemper and sister Bailee are both thrilled to have Basil here, even if the experience is not what their family originally planned. Bailee said, “I love my brother more than almost anything, so for me personally, I think this whole experience of having my brother born during the Covid-19 was a little upsetting. I really wanted to see him sooner, visit my mom in the hospital and be there when he was born, but I couldn't. I'm glad that both Basil and my mom are both safe and back home.”
Looking ahead she said, “I hope in the future that Basil and I are both close and he works hard in school.”
