A Saturday UTV accident has left one dead and one injured according to a release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Department.
The release said Oct. 10, at approximately 6:48 p.m., a UTV was being operated on 30th Ave near Polk/Barron Street. The adult operator lost control of the UTV and the machine flipped on to its side before entering the ditch. Neither the operator nor the passenger was wearing seatbelts or helmets. Both riders were ejected from the machine and suffered severe injuries.
The operator was stabilized on scene and flown by Life Link III helicopter to a trauma center in Minnesota. The adult passenger succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Alcohol is believed to have played a role in this accident.
Assisting at the scene were Clear Lake Area Ambulance, Clear Lake First Responders, Clear Lake Fire Department, the Polk County Medical Examiner’s Office, The Wisconsin DNR, and Life Link III. This accident remains under investigation by the Polk County Sheriff’s Department.
The names of the individuals involved will be withheld at this time and released at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.