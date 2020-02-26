An Iowa man has been charged with homicide by intoxicated use of vehicle in connection with a Feb. 23 accident in Polk County.
According to a release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Department, on Feb. 23 at approximately 7:05 p.m., Polk County Dispatch received a call of a two vehicle accident on CTH M just north of the Saint Croix/Polk County Line. A Polk County Deputy arrived on scene at 7:11 p.m. to report that there was a northbound truck pulling a trailer that had collided with a southbound passenger car.
The truck pulling the recreational trailer was occupied by an adult male driver and two adult female passengers. The driver was attempting to make a left hand turn onto East Cedar Lake road. The occupants were uninjured at the scene. The southbound passenger car was driven by an adult female. This vehicle collided with the truck and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Polk County Sheriff’s Department called out their accident reconstruction team to map the scene of the incident. This investigation is on going; the name of the deceased is currently being withheld pending investigation and notification.
Assisting the Polk County Sheriff’s Office with the crash was Allied Fire Alden, Allied First Alden, Allied First Garfield, and the New Richmond EMS Services.
According to probable cause, while speaking with the driver of the truck, Michael Barkema, 47, Klemme Iowa, law enforcement could smell the odor of intoxicating beverages on his breath. Allegedly his speech was slurred and eyes were bloodshot and glossy.
Barkema told law enforcement he had drank one or two beers. A preliminary breath test had the results of .28
According to Wisconsin Circuit Court records, Feb. 24 Barkema posted a $5,000.00 cash bond and is set to appear in court again for a preliminary hearing March 19, 2020.
(0) comments
