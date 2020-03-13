For many people choosing which high school classes to take was as simple as making a selection between a couple of Art, Shop and Home-Ec choices and then piling on your basic English, Math, Science and Social Studies.
Today’s students have options galore and can be on their way to their desired profession faster than ever by receiving college credits while still in high school.
Recently, incoming 2020 freshman attended high school registration with their parents and some walked away stunned by the massive variety and amount of classes made available to students who attend Amery High School.
Current eighth graders first receive an in-class scheduling presentation in their middle school social studies course from a HS school counselor the week before freshman registration night. They get introduced to the high school schedule, start learning about all of the elective options and make schedule rough drafts. During the school day of Freshman Registration night, the eighth graders visit the high school for about 90 minutes and tour 6 elective areas to learn about course offerings in each area.
That evening, they come to the high school with their parents/guardians for a presentation where they learn about scheduling and class options from a school counselor. Next, parents/guardians and students are welcome to visit the six elective department areas and visit with the teachers and ask questions.
Eighth grade students have their schedules handmade for them by an HS school counselor based on the course requests they make during the registration process.
As for the actual process of scheduling and who goes first, the freshman students will schedule last, AHS starts with the seniors and work their way down to the ninth graders. All students are surveyed for their interest in classes and have an equal say in what is offered as part of the schedule, but the seniors get to pick their schedules first.
High school students will receive multiple scheduling presentations in their Warrior Time classes and they select their wish list of classes for the following school year at their February parent/teacher conference. In May, current 9-11th grade students go through a process known as arena scheduling where they map our their exact schedule, block by block, for the next school year.
What students and their parents assisting them, should take into consideration when choosing current classes and planning for future classes are meeting the state and AHS requirements for graduation. Also important for a student is considering potential future careers and the possible requirements of post-secondary schools they might wish to attend. “High school is also a great time to explore a variety of courses in various elective areas to help students determine what they enjoy, which is also helpful in the career planning process. All students receive scheduling presentations yearly to help inform them of their graduation requirements and typical college requirements. Juniors and seniors also receive individual career planning conferences with their school counselor to aide in this process,” said the AHS Guidance Department.
In the past 5 school years, AHS has added 15 new courses to their student course-book. The greatest change in recent years has been the number of college credit/transcripted classes that are available to students. They have also added more Advanced Placement options for students, which is another avenue to earn college credit. Overall, the number of courses offered in the master schedule yearly depends on the number of staff available to teach.
Most new high school courses start as an idea of a staff member. According to the AHS guidance Department, it is similar to how a bill becomes a law in a way. Staff members will share their idea with other colleagues and bring the idea to administration for discussion. The next step is for staff to examine the costs of the potential class. Do they have the room space? What books are needed and what teachers are certified to teach the course? Along with any miscellaneous items. This information is presented before a committee of teachers and administrators from all four buildings. The costs typically come out of that specific department or an agreement for the principal to pay out of their budgets.
When it comes to the removal of classes, AHS staff looks at the historical data surrounding the number of students who have shown interest in a certain class. Perhaps a class has evolved due to technology, for example, in the AHS business department, Note Taking was s a class that was removed, while IT essentials has been added. “Bottom line is we would never remove a class that was popular and beneficial to the students unless we didn’t have staff available to run it,” said AHS Guidance.
The number of courses available in a given school year is different from the number of courses available to students during the course registration process; they offer students more courses than they can fit in their schedule. This is because the schedule is student driven, they survey students yearly to see which courses most students want to take and offer those courses.
For example, last year on Registration Night, 13 courses were offered under the Agriculture Department. Classes such as Horsemanship might provide two or three options at higher levels (Horsemanship I/II/III). 12 blocks of nine courses were actually offered during the school year based on how many students signed up for particular classes.
Currently, the total number of credits required for graduation is 28. The state requires that in addition to the core requirements listed above schools need a minimum of 8.5 additional elective credits. Because we do not have study hall in our schedule, the overall credit requirement to graduate at AHS is typically higher than schools in our area that are not on a block schedule and have study hall. Students may earn 32 credits at AHS, 8 per year, but they need 28 to graduate. At AHS credit requirements are a bit higher than state requirements:
English
4
same as state of WI
Mathematics
3
same as state of WI
Phy. Ed.
1.5 credits
same as state of WI
Careers & Technology
0.5 credit
Not required by the state of WI
Personal Finance
0.5 credit
Not required by the state of WI
Health
0.5 credit
same as state of WI
Science
3 credits
same as state of WI
Social
4
State of WI requires 3 credits
Alongside earning their credits to graduate from AHS, students can also be earning free college credits. One option to earn college credits is through dual credits.
In the 20-21 school year, students can earn up to 45 WITC Technical College credits while in high school. The chart below shows the Amery High School Courses that are transcripted (dual credit) with WITC. This means the course taught in Amery is the same as the course taught at WITC. Students who successfully complete the course can earn technical college credit by registering for the credits during the course.
These credits can be applied to WITC Programs or transferred to other institutions. Each student will receive an official transcript from WITC showing the courses and corresponding grades (upon request). The grade earned on the high school transcript may differ from the grade earned on the college transcript due to the higher grading scale standard. There are no student or school fees for the courses.
A second option to earn college credits is by taking Advanced Placement (AP) courses and passing AP exams. Through AP Exams, you can earn credit or advanced standing at most of the nation's colleges and universities. AP exams are provided on-site at Amery High School; however, students are responsible for the cost of the exams, the current exam fee is $94. Exams usually take place in the late spring, typically May of the given school year
In the 19-20 school year AHS offered AP Calculus (2 sections), AP Biology, AP Physics C: Mechanics, AP US History and AP Psychology. Typically, if a student scores a 3 or higher on an AP exam (the score range is 1-5) they earn 3-5 college credits per exam.
Academic and Career planning has a major presence at AHS and includes various opportunities for students throughout their four years:
• Required Careers class for all students (open to Grades 10-12)
where students explore their personality/skills, research career options, job shadow, tour local businesses, listen to speakers from colleges, and create job campaign materials.
• College visits and tours for all Juniors in April (UW-Eau Claire and CVTC, UW-River Falls and WITC, UW-Stout and University of MN-Duluth)
• Students in Grades 9-12 use Xello website to explore careers and colleges.
• Careers students attend the Polk County Career Day in May.
• Every other year AHS hosts a Career Day for all students.
• Representatives from colleges and the military speak to students and meet with them about options throughout the year.
• Seniors are required to create a Senior Exit Project to share their career planning journey and future plans with the other students in hopes the underclassmen can learn from the seniors.
• Connections with the community. AHS works with local businesses in the Youth Apprenticeship Program to prepare students for post-secondary training and the workplace. Some employers serve as guest speakers in the Careers class or at Career Day. AHS feels they have an extremely supportive community.
• Recently implemented was a staff development night for HS staff to learn about post-secondary options and careers available at local businesses.
• An ACP Work Group meets in the summer and during the school year to implement these activities and others: Ramona Lockwood (Business), Karen Ganje (Counselor), Paul Enslin (Science), and Jesse Rose (PE/Health).
• On top of offering classes students find of interest to prepare for future careers. AHS has a strong regard for personal financial literacy. Throughout the year opportunities are given to students to prepare them to be financially fit including the following:
• Required Personal Finance Class (open to Grades 10-12, recommended for 11 and up).
• Mad City Money Personal Financial Simulation for all Juniors each spring with WESTconsin Credit Union and local businesses.
• High School Branch of WESTconsin Credit Union at AHS (two student Youth Apprentices are hired to work each year).
• Lunch and Learn opportunities about Finance periodically for students.
• Budget or Bust game with WESTconsin Credit Union staff (with Personal Finance students).
If a student wants to make a change to their schedule it is typically a conversation with their school counselor, sometimes also with a teacher and the principal, each situation is unique. “We counsel with the student to determine if the schedule change is best for the student. For example, if after summer break a student tries a job that exposes them to a new career path and they want to make changes in their schedule that will allow them to purse this career we are going to do our best to make that change happen,” said the AHS Guidance Dept. Schedule changes are also dependent on if there is room in the classroom for that student.
Although, classes and options are constantly changing with the times, something that has remained consistent is how impressed students and parents entering AHS are with the variety. Yvonne Kurtzhals, AHS Guidence Councelor said, “At our yearly freshman registration night I always have parents comment about how they wish they could go back to school.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.