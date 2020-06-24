One by one updates on area happenings rolled out with headlines of “Cancelled” and people began to wonder what, if anything, summer and fall would offer to those who crave local, social festivities.
Music on the River
Amery’s Music on the River is the latest to make the extremely hard decision to pull the plug on their events. In a social media announcement event planners said, “With deep regret and heavy heart, the Amery Community Club Board and Music on the River Committee are cancelling the 2020 music series this summer due to Covid-19. We wish you and your family good health and look forward to the 2021 season!”
July 4
The annual Amery July 4 celebration is a go. There is a new location to watch the show this year. According to Amery Fire Chief Dale Koehler, fireworks will be shot into the sky just south of the Amery School District campus. Spectators can watch from school parking lots. Limited concessions will be available. A map will be featured in next week’s Amery Free Press with more details of the layout.
Amery Fall Festival
September seems so far away, but the committee that plans the Amery Fall Festival has been grappling with decisions about the event.
Some outside vendors, such as Earl’s Rides, have notified festival planners that they will not be participating this year. While circumstances like these leave Fall Festival committee members feeling like some parts of the celebration are out of their control, they are moving forward with plans for a different sort of festival this year.
A Fall FestiDAY plan is the works for September 19, 2020. While many parts of the day are still up in the air and are subject to change, those planning the annual festivities are highly taking people’s safety into consideration while trying to still offer something to take place. They understand that they may even have to have a variety of plans in place because of how fast things can change.
Festival planners said, “Although things will look much different this year, and certain events will missing, we are still planning to have some of the annual favorite things available.”
The committee is looking for the blessing of the City of Amery and guidance from the Polk County Health Department before any of the plans are completely finalized.
Welcome to the discussion.
