Northwoods Homeless Shelters, Inc. announced that the United Way St. Croix Valley awarded a grant of $2,000 to its homeless shelter program in Polk County. This award will be used to support case management and client assistance, including food, transportation, car repair, prescriptions, rent and utility assistance, etc.
“This is the eighth year we have received this grant award, and we are excited to have the opportunity to again partner with the United Way of St. Croix Valley to address the issue of homelessness in Polk County. We are grateful for their support, especially during this challenging time during the COVID pandemic when our usual fundraising efforts have had to come to a standstill,” said Virginia Ormsby, the Administrative Director of Northwoods.
The mission of the Northwoods Homeless Shelters is to provide emergency shelter to homeless families and individuals in our county and the surrounding area, provide support and case management while our residents are addressing the issues that caused the homeless situation, and assist them in the process of identifying and moving into affordable, permanent housing.
Northwoods Homeless Shelters has been serving homeless families and individuals in Polk County since 1998. From 1998-2019, this non-profit agency has provided 47.243 shelter nights to 1,170 men, women and children.
For more information about this non-profit program, please contact their office at 715-268-5730.
