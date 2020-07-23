Readers of the Amery Free Press are being asked to help recognize the best of everything from food to shopping to best local sports team.
An online contest, the Best of the Amery Area, begins its nomination phase. A ballot with over 90 categories goes live at www.theameryfreepress.com/bestof Friday, July 24.
Readers are asked to nominate their favorites in seven groups: eating and drinking; arts and entertainment; health and fitness; local; services; shopping and sports and recreation. Readers may nominate in as many or as few categories as they like from July 24 – August 3.
If readers nominate at least two candidates in a category, the category will appear on the voting ballot. If only one nomination is received, the category won’t be on the ballot.
“It’s not because the one person who was nominated isn’t deserving, we believe to have a contest, you need to have more than one participant,” said publisher Tom Stangl. “So if you are nominating in a category where there might not be a lot of choices, perhaps nominate a second person or place.”
After the ballot is finalized, readers will be able to vote for their favorites once a day from August 14 – September 10. The ballot will be in the same spot, www.theameryfreepress.com/bestof.
The contest will be conducted exclusively online, with no paper ballots.
“When coronavirus entered our lives this spring, we learned to appreciate the local people who do so much to make our community a great place to live,” said Stangl “There are many ways we can support them, nominating and voting for them as the best at what they do is a simple, yet meaningful gesture.”
When voting closes on September 10, the results will be tallied and winners will be announced in the Free Press October 21.
