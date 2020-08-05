At the end of a discussion concerning implementing a No Wake Zone on the Apple River on Amery’s north side, it was decided that maybe some more talk should take place.
Mayor Paul Isakson brought forward the establishment of a No Wake Zone to a special meeting held July 20. “On city property, the farthest most north eastern corner is a point that sticks out and there is four or five property owners on there. The channel is approximately 10-15 feet out in front of their docks. The big bass boats go through there and couple of owners have already lost two feet of property.”
He explained the bank gets undercut and goes down continuously, thus property owners have asked for the No Wake.
Isakson is a board member of the Apple River Protection and Rehabilitation District (ARPRD). Isakson submitted paperwork to the DNR and although approved by the local warden, it was unsuccessful. The DNR said an ordinance had to be in place.
Isakson entertained a motion for the acceptance of the ordinance, which was done by Council President Rick Van Blaricm. Council member Julie Riemenschneider provided the “second.”
Meeting attendee Jerry Sondreal asked if the DNR could write a ticket for a City ordinance? Council member Tim Strohbusch said, “The City can.”
“They probably will not patrol that area,” replied Sondreal.
“Well squad cars do not float very well,” Strohbusch said, which provided giggles.
“There are plenty of people, like pontooners there to self police, so they could call the Amery Police Department,” said Isakson.
Strohbusch said he didn’t disagree with the ordinance, but expressed concern that it had not come through a city committee before being brought before the council, like many things would. “I would really like to have some more input. This is the first meeting we are hearing about this request. There are already Natural Resource codes in play that the DNR can enforce and the County can enforce, since we do not have a boat on the river, that require these boats be far enough away from the shorelines and docks,” said Strohbusch.
He went on to say, “I don’t want anytime a homeowner or two, three or four do not like seeing boats zip by their house or a kayaker paddle by or a pontoon boat go by with the radio on, that we are passing an ordinance.”
Isakson said he lives on the river and has seen issues. He offered to bring in photos of the receding riverbank. He said he has received complaints. “I guess I was of the mind of ‘I will see if I can get this taken care of,’” said Isakson.
The ordinance died with an unanimous “opposed” vote after the discussion and was sent back to the Public Safety committee. It will come before the full council again August 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.