A sign of the times, the Amery Planning Committee met July 23, some in-person, others via Zoom.
Gary Bauermeister spoke about his wish to re-zone property he owns in Apple River Sanctuary from R1 to R2. This would allow for Lots 1-2; 3-4; 5-6; 7-8; 25-26; 27-28; 29-30 and 31-32 to have twin homes built, which will be approximately 1,500 square feet each.
Lots 9-24 will be for sale for placement of homes. There are 32 lots total. He asked the Plan Commissions permission to place a temporary driveway into the development so he can mow and plant trees. A motion was made by Julie Riemenschneider and seconded by Paul Isakson to approve and forward to a Public Hearing set for Thursday, Aug. 27 at 9a.m. for the zoning change. The motion passed unanimously by members of the Plan Commission and then by the City Council.
Also discussed at the meeting was Scott Lee’s request to create two lots (#7 and #8) on Staffenson Street. Both lots are over 24,000 square feet, which meets the minimum lot requirement. At August’s City Council meeting, the request was approved fully by the council.
