Summer is swiftly passing by. Before temps drop and snow flies, take the opportunity to spend a fun evening with your family, friends and neighbors. The community of Amery is once again getting the opportunity to take part in National Night Out, an event that is marking 37 years of celebration. Also participating in National Night Out this year, is the community of Wanderoos.
National Night Out was not held in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Tuesday August 3, Amery’s police department, fire department, and E.M.S. will host their third National Night Out. The event will take place at Michael Park from 5:00p.m.-8:00p.m. Amery’s event will feature bouncy houses, a splash area, hot dogs, snow cones and other activities sponsored by the three departments, as well as music by Kar Jackers.
Allied Fire’s Garfield Station will be at the Wanderoos Ballpark August 3, also from 5:00p.m.-8:00p.m. to host National Night Out. Come join the fun with kick ball, bean bags, ladder Ball, a chalk gallery, water balloon toss, rock painting, kids tattoos, music by Bugsy and much more! They will have hotdogs, chips, bars, lemonade and water.
According to National Night Out’s website, “the event is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.”
One of the missions of National Night Out is to promote the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Events like these provide a great opportunity to bring police, emergency service personnel and neighbors together under positive circumstances.
Matt Peskin, founder and executive director of National Association of Town Watch introduced the National Night Out program in 1984. Peskin realized that hundreds of community watch groups existed without a platform or association to connect them together. The first annual National Night Out involved 2.5 million neighbors across 400 communities in 23 states.
Millions of communities take part in National Night Out across all fifty states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide on the first Tuesday in August. Neighborhoods host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and various other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits and much, much more.
Amery’s event coordinator Chris Franzen said, “This gives people the opportunity to step away from technology and get to know their neighbors.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.