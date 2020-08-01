Amery’s National Night Out (NNO), which was embarking on its third year, has been cancelled for 2020.
A joint effort between the Amery Fire Department, E.M.S. and Police Department; NNO enhances the relationship between residents and emergency services while bringing back a true sense of community. It provides a great opportunity to bring those who serve and community members together under positive circumstances.
Since 2018, hundreds of people have attended the Amery event, which offers many hands-on activities, demonstrations and a variety of other fun activities.
The health and well-being of attendees and those organizing the even is the main priority and they look forward to gathering together next year.
