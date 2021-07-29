The communities of Amery and Wanderoos are excited for residents to join them for National Night Out, an annual community-building campaign that promotes partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.
Tuesday August 3, Amery’s police department, fire department, and E.M.S. will host their third National Night Out. The event will take place at Michael Park from 5:00p.m.-8:00p.m. Amery’s event will feature bouncy houses, a splash area, hot dogs, snow cones and other activities sponsored by the three departments, as well as music by Kar Jackers.
Allied Fire’s Garfield Station will be at the Wanderoos Ballpark August 3, also from 5:00p.m.-8:00p.m. to host National Night Out. Come join the fun with kick ball, bean bags, ladder Ball, a chalk gallery, water balloon toss, rock painting, kids tattoos, music by Bugsy and much more! They will have hotdogs, chips, bars, lemonade and water.
One of the missions of National Night Out is to promote the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Events like these provide a great opportunity to bring police, emergency service personnel and neighbors together under positive circumstances.
