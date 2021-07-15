One month after the first installment of Amery’s Music on the River concert series, dancers should be rested up enough to boogie the night away with Kyle Tennis and the Riverside Hitmen.
Friday July 16 is the Hitmen’s second Amery show. They headlined Music on the River a few years back and are returning to pack the dance floor in front of the Danielson stage.
Kyle Tennis and the Riverside Hitmen will take the stage at 7p.m. Get ready to party! Playing all genres of dance music, the Riverside Hitmen are one of Minnesota's premier party bands. With four vocalists, guitar, keyboards, bass, drums, and a horn section, they play all the hits.
Opening the evening’s show will be the Everett Smithson Band, which plays from 5p.m.-7p.m. The band was formed in 2005 and included Everett Smithson on harp and vocals, Phil Schmid on guitar, Jeremy Johnson on drums and Bill Black on stand-up bass. The sidemen had played together for a long time and had toured with Big George Jackson, Gary Primich, RJ Mischo, Kim Wilson, Bo Diddley, the Senders and many others. They could lay down some tasteful grooves and their red-hot instrumentals were always a crowd pleaser! In 2006 Everett’s wife Kathy Smithson hopped on board with her accordions and added a creole sound while mixing it up with tunes by Wanda Jackson, Lavern Baker, Memphis Minnie and the list goes on. In 2018 Milwaukee native Victor Span - alumni of Bryan Lee, Nick Moss, Reverend Raven, among many others - added his talents on drums and Jeremy Johnson added his guitar skills to bring the band where they are today! Everett, Phil and Kathleen have added many originals to the set list over the years, which can be heard on any of their five CDs, including 2018s "Tall Tales".
As always Music on the River will not only provide tunes, but the food, drink, classic cars, friends and neighbors that make it an excellent summer event.
