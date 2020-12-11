The well-known Twin Lakes Dairy home on Amery’s Deronda St. has served as a single family home and as a Bed and Breakfast. The last endeavor for the space will see it becoming multiple apartments.
Before rezoning discussion of the property took place at the December 2 meeting of the Amery City Council, Mayor Paul Isakson opened with a few announcements.
Isakson announced the properties of the Amery Dog Park and Soldier’s Field are currently for sale on the City of Amery website. He said signs would be in the ground soon.
He also said Polk County has put together a group to work with the WDNR to work out disagreements concerning the Stower Seven Lakes Trail (SSLT). “I sent them a letter saying this process has been going on for three and a half years and you have put together a trail advisory group. I suggested they work the Stower Trail into that advisory group and I said if Polk County and the WDNR could not come to an agreement that we would be willing to sit down with the WDNR and work with the friends (Friends of the SSLT) and be a managing partner if it works out for everybody,” said Isakson.
Rezoning 500 Deronda St. from R1 to R2 came up through the Planning Commission before landing before full council. Council member Julie Riemenschneider said there had been a public hearing regarding the rezoning. She said the new homeowners, the Parnells, planned to make the space into apartments. Riemenschneider said neighbors had been informed of the public hearing and the plans and that the commission had heard no negative comments and had approved the change. With that, the rezoning was approved by the city council, receiving a “thumbs up” by the homeowners who were present via Zoom.
Other business taking place that evening was the approval of a liquor license for Applegreen Midwest LLC, owners of the Marathon station at 1000 Riverplace Dr. They currently sell beer and wanted the option to sell liquor like their downtown Marathon station does. Van Blaricom was the only council member to vote against the licensing.
The council decided to yearly review the contract of the City Building Inspector instead of an automatic yearly renewal. Van Blaricom suggested they review the City Assessor contract and have the renewal be the same as they decide for the Building Inspector so there is some uniformity.
