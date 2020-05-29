The May regular meeting of the Amery Board of Education for the second time was held via Zoom and saw the election of Officers for the board remaining exactly the same as the previous year.
Chelsea Whitley will remain President of the School Board. Keith Anderson kept the spot as Vice-President, Char Glenna as Treasurer, Dale Johnson as Clerk and Erin Hosking will be the district delegate at the CESA and WASD meetings.
In action items, the board approved donations to School Nutrition from the following and thanked them for their generosity:
• 600 pounds of cheese curds, thanks to the efforts of Rich Miller and Don Timmerman.
• 152 pudding cups from Conagra.
• Sandwich bags from the Amery Women’s Club
• 1,032 pounds of cheese donated by Burnett Dairy and delivered by Chell Trucking, resulting in two pounds of cheese for each child.
• $2,000 from the COVID-19 Response Fund for St. Croix Valley distributed through the St. Croix Valley Foundation. Funds will be used to help offset the costs associated with packaging meals for the community.
Also in action items, the board approved not raising school meal prices for the 2020/21 year, renewed their membership with WIAA and renewed Student Accident Insurance. They also approved staff contracts, various Building and Ground bids and an Applied Arts curriculum order at a total of $140,476.92, which was below the $150,000.00 they had budgeted.
Personnel action taken included the resignations of:
John Cochran, Speech/Language Pathologist, Elementary School
Kristine Matthias Speech/Language Pathologist, Intermediate School
Christina Salmon, JV Volleyball Coach
Caitlin Schwanke, C Team Volleyball Coach
New Employees/Assignment Changes/Athletic Contracts approved were:
Emily Beckman, Speech/Language Pathologist
Julia Eisenmann, Title I Reading/Math Instructor, Elementary School
Dustin McMurphy, AIM Instructor/Advisor, Intermediate School
Nathan McNaughton, 5th Grade Teacher
Camiron Schafer, Assistant Cross Country Coach
Alison Servais, Special Education Teacher, Intermediate School
Kathryn Steele, Special Education Teacher, Middle School
Mark Vold, JV Volleyball Coach
