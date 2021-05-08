It has been said that behind all your stories is always your mother’s story, because hers is where yours begins.
Mother's Day, which this year falls on May 9, is a special time of the year when moms across the country are celebrated by their loved ones.
The first Mother's Day was organized on May 10, 1908 in West Virginia and Philadelphia, and it later became an official holiday nationwide. The first Mother’s Day was organized by Anna Jarvis May, 10, 1908, in Grafton, West Virginia and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
It was such a success across the country, Jarvis asked Congress to set aside a day to honor mothers. In 1914, Congress made the second Sunday in May Mother’s Day. President Woodrow Wilson signed the bill.
In its early days, people observed Mother’s Day by going to church and by writing letters to their mothers. Eventually, sending cards and giving gifts and flowers were added to the tradition.
More people purchase fresh flowers and plants for Mother’s Day than for any other holiday except Christmas/Hanukkah.
In 2019, the National Retail Federation (NRF) estimates that US consumers spent $25 billion celebrating Mother’s Day.
Most consumers gave cards (75%) and flowers (67%) to their mothers or took her out to eat (55%) in 2019, but more money was spent on jewelry ($5.2 billion) than any other category, according to the NRF.
Mother’s Day fun facts
Schooling Mom
More than 3 out of 10 (35.6%) of women giving birth in the last year had a bachelor’s degree or higher.
Almost 9 out of 10 (89.1%) of women who gave birth in the past year had completed high school or higher.
Celebrating Mom with…
Flowers-There was 12,048 florists nationwide last year.
A special card-There was 16,914 employees of greeting-card publishers last year.
Perfume-There was 17,490 cosmetic, beauty supply and perfume stores nationwide last year.
Jewelry-There was 20,477 jewelry stores in the United States last year.
Number of Children
Out of every 10 women age 15 to 50, approximately…
44% have no children.
17% have one child.
22% have two children.
17% have three or more children.
Did you know?
32% of all woman workers are mothers to children under the age of 18.
According to the Insure.com the various tasks moms perform at home would be worth $71,297 in 2019 (up from $68,875 in 2018) a year in the professional world.
There are about 122.5 million phone calls on Mother's Day, making it one of the busiest phone days of the year.
There are 2 billion moms in the World (82.5 million in the U.S.)
First-time Moms: Average age of new moms is 25, vs. 21 in 1970
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.