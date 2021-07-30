Monson going for the gold

Amery’s very own Alicia Monson will take on her first Olympic performance Saturday August 7, 2021 at 5:45 a.m.
The event can be viewed on Peacock streaming.
Monson is not the only Wisconsinite to watch compete in Tokyo.
A handful of Wisconsin athletes are representing the state at the 2020 Olympics:
Kenny Bednarek, 200-Meter Race and 4×100-Meter Relay, Rice Lake.
Megan Kalmoe, Rowing, St. Croix Falls/Madison.
Maddie Wanamaker, Rowing, Neenah.
Alie Rusher, Rowing, West Bend.
Maddy Bernau, Shooting, Racine/Waterford.
Stephanie Roble, Sailing, East Troy.
Molly Seidel, Marathon, Hartland.
Emily Sisson, 10,000-Meter Race, Milwaukee.
