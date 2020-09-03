The hunt for the 2020 Fall Festival medallion has come to a quick end. After two weeks of clues, 14-year-old Gavin Harris found the medallion on his birthday (Wednesday, September 2) with the help of his cousin, Garrett Beauvais; brother, Owen Harris; sister Aubrey Harris and Grandma Sandy Beauvais.
The medallion was tucked away in a fence near Soo Line Park. HAPPY BIRTHDAY Gavin and congratulations to the Harris/Beauvais family!!
