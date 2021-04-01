North Twin Lake has experienced its earliest ice off in a few years, which is just one of many local signs that spring has officially sprung.
North Twin is among a group of lakes that are monitored by Dr. Kenton Stewart, Professor Emeritus at the State University of New York at Buffalo. Stewart, with the help of local observers, records the ice on and ice off dates for numerous lakes across the nation.
Observations about the ice on and ice off days have been shared for over 26 years with Dr. Stewart, a freshwater biologist who has assembled a lengthy list of lakes in the United States, including North Twin Lake in Amery, for his studies, which concentrate on the effects of global warming and potential climate change.
Records for ice off on North Twin have been kept since 1949. The average date for ice off on North Twin is April 13. The earliest date on record is March 15, 2000. The latest date is May 5, 2013.
The average date has moved over the decades. During the 1950s, the average date was April 15. The 1960s saw the average date change to April 13. The date moved back to April 15 in the 1970s. In the 1980s, the average date was April 7. The 1990s saw the average date move back to April 12. The average ice off date moved to April 10 in the first decade of the new century.
Here are the ice-off dates for North Twin Lake:
1949, April 12
1950, April 24
1951, April 27
1952, April 20
1953, April 10
1954, April 12
1955, April 9
1956, April 17
1957, April 19
1958, April 5
1959, April 14
1960, April 15
1961, April 12
1962, April 19
1963, April 15
1964, April 15
1965, April 29
1966, April 9
1967, April 9
1968, March 31
1969, April 14
1970, April 18
1971, April 17
1972, April 20
1973, March 31
1974, April 20
1975, April 26
1976, April 7
1977, April 10
1978, April 15
1979, April 23
1980, April 19
1981, March 30
1982, April 18
1983, April 11
1984, April 13
1985, April 9
1986, April 7
1987, March 23
1988, April 6
1989, April 20
1990, April 6
1991, April 6
1992, April 11
1993, April 18
1994, April 10
1995, April 14
1996, April 25
1997, April 15
1998, March 31
1999, April 26
2000, March 15
2001, April 19
2002, April 15
2003, April 12
2004, April 10
2005, April 19
2006, April 8
2007, March 29
2008, April 23
2009, April 10
2010, April 12
2011, April 14
2012, March 19
2013, May 5
2014, April 26
2015, March 31
2016, March 23
2017, March 27
2018, May 1
2019, April 11
2020, April 2
2021, March 25
