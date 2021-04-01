Ice-Off-WEB.jpg

The spring sun shining on North Twin Lake.

North Twin Lake has experienced its earliest ice off in a few years, which is just one of many local signs that spring has officially sprung.

North Twin is among a group of lakes that are monitored by Dr. Kenton Stewart, Professor Emeritus at the State University of New York at Buffalo. Stewart, with the help of local observers, records the ice on and ice off dates for numerous lakes across the nation.

Observations about the ice on and ice off days have been shared for over 26 years with Dr. Stewart, a freshwater biologist who has assembled a lengthy list of lakes in the United States, including North Twin Lake in Amery, for his studies, which concentrate on the effects of global warming and potential climate change.

Records for ice off on North Twin have been kept since 1949. The average date for ice off on North Twin is April 13. The earliest date on record is March 15, 2000. The latest date is May 5, 2013.

The average date has moved over the decades. During the 1950s, the average date was April 15. The 1960s saw the average date change to April 13. The date moved back to April 15 in the 1970s. In the 1980s, the average date was April 7. The 1990s saw the average date move back to April 12. The average ice off date moved to April 10 in the first decade of the new century.

Here are the ice-off dates for North Twin Lake:

1949, April 12

1950, April 24

1951, April 27

1952, April 20

1953, April 10

1954, April 12

1955, April 9

1956, April 17

1957, April 19

1958, April 5

1959, April 14

1960, April 15

1961, April 12

1962, April 19

1963, April 15

1964, April 15

1965, April 29

1966, April 9

1967, April 9

1968, March 31

1969, April 14

1970, April 18

1971, April 17

1972, April 20

1973, March 31

1974, April 20

1975, April 26

1976, April 7

1977, April 10

1978, April 15

1979, April 23

1980, April 19

1981, March 30

1982, April 18

1983, April 11

1984, April 13

1985, April 9

1986, April 7

1987, March 23

1988, April 6

1989, April 20

1990, April 6

1991, April 6

1992, April 11

1993, April 18

1994, April 10

1995, April 14

1996, April 25

1997, April 15

1998, March 31

1999, April 26

2000, March 15

2001, April 19

2002, April 15

2003, April 12

2004, April 10

2005, April 19

2006, April 8

2007, March 29

2008, April 23

2009, April 10

2010, April 12

2011, April 14

2012, March 19

2013, May 5

2014, April 26

2015, March 31

2016, March 23

2017, March 27

2018, May 1

2019, April 11

2020, April 2

2021, March 25

