Editor’s note: This is the third and final of a series of articles highlighting what is new and exciting at the Amery Public Library.
Some might think libraries are merely a place to grab a book and go. That is not the case is Amery (although you have that option). Special programs are just more things that keep the Amery Public Library fresh and exciting for all users.
In 2020, 215 programs offered (in person and virtually). The total attendance was 3,426 people.
• Programs for kids (age 0-11): 126. Total attendance kid programs: 1,772
• Programs for teens (age 12-18): 8. Total attendance teen programs: 88
• Adult or all-ages programs: 81. Total attendance adult/all-ages programs: 1,566. These include adult day care story time. These include programs for all ages, not just a set age
Summer reading program took place in 2020 and two options were available: paper log or online (using Beanstack) for babies, kids, teens and adults.
A winter reading program took place in 2021 with the same options as summer.
Summer reading will take place this year June 1-July 30.
You might be amazed when you see the following Amery Public Library stats:
• Programming held in person up to (3/17/2020) & outdoor storytimes in the fall
• Virtual programming during pandemic has included performers, craft tutorials, book clubs, etc
• Also virtual meeting space for existing groups who previously used physical library space (fiber arts, Friends meetings)
• Youth/teen programming (both pre-pandemic and during pandemic/current)
See below sections for more details
-Storytimes, PowerUp, homeschool club, art programs, game nights, movie nights, craft events, no-school events, outreach to shelters & school events
-Virtual (March 2020-present): princess storytimes, Colossal Fossils, take & make craft/activity kits, summer performers, Christmas Eve singalong & storytime with the Snow Queen, learning-at-home info session last August for parents exploring schooling options for the 2020-21 school year
• Adult programming (both pre-pandemic and during pandemic/current)
See below section for more details
-Book clubs, take & make craft kits, collaborative programming with other libraries including virtual gardening series & trivia
Youth programs (ages 0-11)
• 1772 people attended 126 programs
-Summer crafts: 284 kits distributed (each kit included 2-3 crafts; kids & teens)
-Holiday crafts: 128 kits distributed (each kit included 2 crafts; kids & teens)
-New Year’s Eve: 48 kids & teens signed up for new year’s eve kits (each kit included snacks, activities, party supplies, and multiple craft projects)
-Chocolate Covered Pretzels: 48 kits distributed (kids & teens)
-Storytime on the Lawn during the fall
Teen programs (ages 12-18)
• 88 people attended 8 programs
• Included virtual Galaxy Jar & Sock Gnome summer craft programs/zooms
-Teens did kit on their own or attended zoom to do together step-by-step
• Participation in teen programs increased during pandemic
-Likely because teens could participate on their own time
-Galaxy jars: 8 kits distributed
-Sock gnomes: 18 kits distributed
-October (giant spider kits & mandala kits): 38 kits distributed
-Other teen kits: paracord bracelets, Shrinky Dinks, popsicle stick catapults, DIY squishies, etc.
Adult & all-ages programs
• 1566 people attended 81 programs
-These numbers include all-ages programs (or programs with no set age, ie those which span both kids & teens together) including day group storytime for Endeavors (now offered virtually)
• Participation in adult programming increased during pandemic
-Kits included: marbled tumblers, earring sets, paper flowers, apothecary jars, necklaces, etc.
-Holiday virtual events: Galentine’s Day and Holiday Crafting
-Third Thursday increased dramatically
Likely because adults could participate on their own time
Sock gnomes: 75 kits distributed
Hydro-dipped tumblers: 82 kits distributed
For more information on the Amery Public Library, you can: Call 715.268.9340 x0 (main circulation desk), Make an appointment on library website (amerylibrary.org) or Email curbside@amerylibrary.org.
