Editor’s note: This is the second in a series of articles highlighting what is new and exciting at the Amery Public Library.
It has been said reading gives us someplace to go when we have to stay where we are. The Amery Public Library has many books to offer for those looking to escape into a story. In fact despite a pandemic, the library added 1921 books in 2020.
Everyone loves a great story, but books are not the only items available from the Amery Public Library. 2020 saw 103 audio materials added as well as 320 video/dvd materials. Activity Backpacks for kids & teens, jigsaw puzzles (collection regularly growing), cake pans and memory care kits (for adults and dementia caregivers) are also available.
Check outs of lawn games (new collection added during pandemic) offer giant Jenga, lawn darts, Yahtzee, bean bag toss, Kubb, etc. for those who want to spend some time outdoors.
In addition to building collections, they are also weeding. Libraries typically weed their collections on regular basis as part of keeping collections current and in good physical shape. The library is also weeding due to need, to downsize for new location. Regular collection maintenance actually helps circulation of library collections. According to a 2015 School Library Journal, “Circulation frequently rises after a weeding project, however counterintuitive that may seem: when people can browse the shelves (or the online catalog) without having to sift through older material they’re not interested in, they’re more likely to find something they are looking for—or something they didn’t know they were looking for.”
Many weeded items go to the Friends Book Sales, which help support the library.
2020 also saw the outdoors being used for the Friends of the Library book sales.
Outdoor book carts were under library awning during library hours when the weather permitted offering free-will donation-based sales. The sale not only has books, but audio books, DVDs and magazines too.
Keeping the library running like a well-oiled machine is the Amery Public Library staff:
Amy Stormberg, Library Director | astormberg@amerylibrary.org | 715.268.9340 x4
Erin Hunter, Youth Services Librarian | ehunter@amerylibrary.org | 715.268.9340 x3
Ellen Rosenow, Circulation Manager | erosenow@amerylibrary.org | 715.268.9340 x0
Heather Wiarda, Adult Program Coordinator | hwiarda@amerylibrary.org | 715.268.9340 x5
Kaye Lietz, Associate
Lora Van Blaricom, Associate
Dana Van Wie, Assistant
Erin Anderson, Assistant
Debbie Moe, Assistant
Zoë and Kaileigh, Student Workers/Pages
