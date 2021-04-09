Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of articles highlighting what is new and exciting at the Amery Public Library.
Henry Ward Beecher once said, “A library is not a luxury, but one of the necessities of life.” The staff at Amery’s Public Library is doing everything in their power to keep the beloved local library available in a variety of ways for those who love to read.
Amery’s library adjusted to the challenges thrown by COVID-19. They opened to curbside pickup on April 27, 2020. Between that day and March 31, 2021, the library has helped 6,664 patrons at curbside, which included pickup library materials/holds, craft kits, tax forms, printouts, etc.
During 2020 Nearly 20,000 children’s materials checked out (19,589) and over 45,000 materials checked out (46,740).
369+ reference/informational questions answered during a single “Reference Transactions Week.”
10 Internet computers were used a total of 1630 times. 13,544 WiFi sessions took place. WiFi extends to parking lot, which allows for access during library closures.
69 e-databases available and over 18,000 e-resources were downloaded (18,305).
Appointments are now available for inside use of the library as well.
Amery was recently awarded a grant from The University of Wisconsin Madison’s Center for East Asian Studies (CEAS).
CEAS awarded grants to 38 public libraries across Wisconsin to develop their East Asia-related collections through a new program called East Asia in Wisconsin.
CEAS is a federally funded National Resource Center for the study of East Asia in Wisconsin that seeks to foster greater understanding of the region through the support of teaching, scholarship, and public education.
The idea of working with public libraries sprang from a history of successful collaborations in the past and also from research that shows public libraries are some of the most trusted institutions in the United States.
“Public libraries are natural partners in the Wisconsin Idea, which our center and faculty take very seriously.” Said CEAS associate director David Fields “We decided to use some of our resources to help libraries provide high-quality materials and programming to patrons looking for information on East Asia.”
CEAS partnered with the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction’s (DPI) Public
Library Team in order to share the grant opportunity with libraries across the state.
“The timing of this program aligned perfectly with two emerging needs in public
libraries today,” said Cindy Fesemyer, DPI’s Adult and Community Engagement
Consultant. “Libraries can help lead the way in combating racism, especially perceptions of Asian cultures in this time of COVID-19. Additionally, libraries, like so many public institutions, will be facing budget shortfalls that this grant program will help counterbalance.”
The response from public libraries was enthusiastic. Applications came in from 13 of the 16 library systems in the state. While nearly all libraries applied to use some of the funding for collections, many also applied to offer East Asia-related programming in their communities, from outdoor story walks, to book clubs, to virtual sessions with local Chinese chefs.
“I was blown away by the programming ideas,” said Fields. “CEAS staff was so impressed by the applications that they reshuffled some of their priorities to find the resources to fund twice the number of libraries through this program.”
The COVID-19 pandemic forced CEAS to reimagine its outreach model, which normally involves bringing people together to discuss issues connecting East Asia in Wisconsin.
Last year its East Asia Now series held public forums around Wisconsin on the trade tensions between China and the U.S. “The trade war with China, COVID-19, trade issues with Korea and Japan, and North Korean nuclear weapons have all been in the headlines during the past year, meaning we have had plenty to do,” said Fields, “but the pandemic forced us to rethink how we fulfill our mission.”
While CEAS moved some of its programming online, it was also looking for ways to reach people around the state in a tangible manner.
CEAS intends East Asia in Wisconsin to become an annual program and hopes to use it to find many new partners to execute its mission and to fulfill the Wisconsin Idea.
How to use the Amery Public Library
To pick up items curbside
Monday-Thursday: 9am-6pm
Saturday: 9am-noon
Pick up holds, kits, items sent to library for printing, etc.
To use computers
Monday-Thursday: 9am-6pm
Saturday: 9am-noon
60-min appointment slots (on the hour)
Masks & social distancing & hand sanitizing required
To browse & choose your own books
Tuesday: 9am-6pm
Saturday: 9am-noon
20-min appointment slots (an entire household unit may make a single appointment)
Masks & social distancing & hand sanitizing required
For more information
Call 715-268-9340 x0 (main circulation desk)
Make an appointment on library website (amerylibrary.org)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.