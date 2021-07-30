$200,000 is what has been asked of the Amery City Council for shelving in the new Amery Public Library City Center location. $200,000.00 is not what the council is ready to give.
The council had a layout done to show any current shelving that could possibly be used in the new space, which would cut down the price by not having to purchase all new shelving.
Council member Sarah Flanum asked if the library was going to be able to accommodate their entire current collection in the new space?
John Thompson of IFLS (Inspiring and Facilitating Library Success) replied that part of the issue with comparing the current library space and the new concerning shelving and collection size, is having the collection on two levels (the main and lower). It seemed like Thompson did not fully agree with the space analysis drawings that had been done on the new space concerning shelving. He thought different shelving sizes should be used.
