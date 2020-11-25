Those who think Santa enters through the chimney are wrong-he enters through the heart!
Letters to Santa will be featured in the December 22, 2020 edition of The Amery Free Press. The attached Letter to Santa template will be in the December 1, 2020 edition of the Amery Free Press to cut out and fill out. Feel free to print one from here too!
Letters can be dropped off at Soo Line Park December 5, during the Drive-Thru portion of the Holiday Stroll, from Noon-2p.m.
Letters can also be mailed or dropped off at The Amery Free Press. They must be delivered by December 15, 2020.
Happy Holidays from the team at The Amery Free Press,
Tom, Diane, April, Pam, Nicole, Cathy and Sue
