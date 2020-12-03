What if a community full of lights shined so bright that it faded out any sadness, even for just a moment? When so many other things have been cancelled, Saturday evening might be just the time to let holiday joy remain.
A Light and Luminaries event has been set up in Amery, December 5.
Join your neighbors in lighting up Amery that evening at 5:30 p.m. It is a chance to unveil your Christmas lights and for everyone to come together lighting up the streets with lanterns (luminaries).
Paper Bag Luminaries are fast, easy and inexpensive to make. They are perfect for decorating. Use scissors to cut the tops off both the dark and white bags. Place a white bag inside each darker one as a liner. Add 2 inches of sand to anchor the bag, and nestle the candle in the bottom.
This provides the perfect opportunity to talk with your neighbors to work together to light up the whole neighborhood.
Light your luminaries at 5:30 and leave them on until 8:30 p.m. or later. This will give people in the community a chance to have a safe and uplifting opportunity to drive or walk around our neighborhoods.
Please consider helping those who are unable to place decorations and lanterns to spread the holiday joy.
Please be sure to clean up any paper bags placed in your neighborhood afterwards to keep the community beautiful.
Don’t just stop at the luminaries; light up your yard for all to see in the upcoming weeks. It has been said Christmas decorating spikes dopamine, a feel-good hormone.
What is it, exactly, about Christmas decorations that trigger those happy hormones? For starters, the bright lights and colors. Chromotherapy, or color therapy, is thought to increase energy levels and boost happiness.
Maybe it’s just the ambiance in general. Who can resist smiling at the sight of a Christmas tree being lit for the first time? There is even a scientific field devoted to understanding how our designed environments affect behavior called Neuro-architecture.
Of course, there's also the nostalgia factor. For a lot of people, Christmas is a magical time of joy. In a year like this, who would reject added joy?
Journey Church would also like to contribute to that joy.
In a statement from Journey Church, they said, “We know this season this year is especially hard for some financially yet others may find they have extra. Journey church wants to create a place where we can come together by providing a community tote of lights! There will be a tote outside the door under the carport at Journey starting Friday, November 27. If you are reading this and are able to add new or slightly used lights to that tote please help us spread the light throughout our community. And if you are in need of lights please come take what you need. Let’s work together to spread hope and joy this Christmas season!"
