A recent special meeting held by the Amery Council looked a little different than most. Instead of being housed within City Hall, it was held along the torn-up streets of downtown. There, residents gathered to express concern over the newly poured sidewalks. Eric Barclay of MSA, the project engineer, fielded questions ranging from ADA compliance, slope, safety and practicality.
MSA admitted to a three-inch staking error on part of the 200 block of Keller Avenue that they will correct at their own cost. Barclay told the council, “When we found that we were sick to our stomachs. We are not just engineers who do this and walk away thinking, ‘We hope you love it.’ We are here and we care.” He said they intend on making the issue 100% right.
What MSA corrects at their own cost will bring the sidewalk in front of Ellies up three inches and three plus inches in front of Worn Again.
Barclay said there was a portion between the sidewalks and curb, which is the most angled that is actually not meant for people to walk on. People should rather be exiting their vehicles, walking through the bike lanes toward a corner ramp and up to the sidewalks. After that explanation, it was wondered aloud how citizens would know not to walk on that area and how harmful it might be to walk through the bike lane.
After the outdoor session, the council reconvened at City Hall to discuss the sidewalk matter. Council member Chad Leonard asked about follow-up; what decisions need to made and what delays this might cause and what costs could be involved.
“If it is something we are going to fix, let’s do it now. It is a lot easier to rip up curb and gutter than to rip up curb, gutter and boulevard,” said council member Sarah Flanum.
Barclay said MSA did not need the “go ahead” from the city to correct their mistake but would need to know if the city wanted to change any other parts of the sidewalk project.
Council member Tim Strohbush said, “We listened to a lot of stuff tonight. We talked about grade, eight percent and ADA compliance and we heard everyone talk about safety even though everyone was in an active construction zone. ADA compliance with bike lanes to use for your mobility is just crazy because a 2000 lb. semi will be right there. I don’t think you want your grandmother or child or mama pushing a baby stroller to be in that bike lane when a truck goes rumbling by. Plus, it is a bike lane, not a handicap lane.”
Strohbush said he heard the words “business killer” thrown out concerning the sidewalks. “I am sorry that I am not scared off by people being scared and not knowing, taking information without being informed. We talked about boulevards and sidewalks. I am sorry, but I grew up walking through grass ditches and dirt roads. If a boulevard, which is concrete that looks like sidewalk by perception is sidewalk.”
He said he felt painting sidewalks, putting in stones or fences to keep people off of parts of the sidewalk that are not meant to be walked on would clutter up the downtown more than it needs to be. “We want our downtown to be appealing,” said Strohbusch. He said people should not have to worry about walking to a bike lane to get to a ramp to get on the sidewalk. Strobusch said he wanted to see a two percent grade from the buildings to the curb. “Let’s make it right. Let’s make it right now,” he said. He said they entrusted MSA to design this as council members are not engineers.
Barclay said he advised the council not just to say the drainage is what it is. “Over time that will shorten the life of your curb and cause ponding,” he said.
Mayor Paul Isakson and Flanum said there has been ponding issues on the previous sidewalks in the past.
The council will be meeting again June 22 to decide what options, including additional storm sewer can do to help solve issues.
