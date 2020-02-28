Some birthday celebrations are so awesome, it seems the world can only handle them once every four years. It is just about time for Cory Smith to celebrate his 14th birthday or his 56th; it all depends on how you view the ages of those born on a leap year.
Most people born on Leap Day, February 29 on years that are divisible by 4, are referred to as leaplings. They have also been called Leapers, Leapsters, and Leap Day babies.
The odds of being born on February 29th are 1 in 1,461, or .068 per cent. That makes them a real minority, with only about five million Leaplings in the whole world. In the US, the number is just 187,000.
They've all heard the jokes about their age; that someone turning 28 is celebrating his seventh birthday and every Leapling has grappled with whether or not to have a party on February 28 or March 1 on those non-Leap Years.
But what does the law say? Well, it varies from country to country and even among U.S. states.
Most countries and territories tend to recognize that a Leap Day baby has legally 'aged' on March 1 of non-Leap Years. Most of the U.S. follows this, too. According to Reuters, only some states have statues that say which date should be used. For those that don't, the default is March 1. For those that do, it is typically to signify that it is February 28.
Smith was born February 29, 1964 in Minneapolis Minnesota to Roger and Karen Smith. At age three, Amery became his home. His parents owned the Amery Super Valu and he has many fond memories of growing up on Birchwood Avenue, a neighborhood where there were many other kids to have as friends.
Friends were invited to yearly birthday celebrations, but Smith said leap year birthdays were always bigger. “As a kid, I celebrated on February 28th but now that I’m much older, only on February 29,” he said.
The tradition of the extra-special leap year bashes stayed ingrained in Smith. Family and friends joined Smith and his Illinois pals in Chicago in 1992 and 1996. For the year 2000, Chicago friends headed north to join Smith and local family and friends for a celebration at The Mall of America. 2004 brought a four-day party in New Orleans. He said, “Having 40 family and friends join me to celebrate my 40th birthday in New Orleans was definitely the best birthday gift ever!” Four years later, in 2008 he made it a five-day bash in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, which he said was his most memorable birthday. The Leapling said, “Great location for beach, margaritas, and sun!”
A cruise to the Bahamas observed his birthday in 2012. “We skipped 2016 and instead celebrated our marriage. For 2020, I’ve retired and am travelling the USA with no plans other than with family at my Mom’s place in Phoenix, AZ,” he said.
Smith is a 1982 graduate of Amery High School. He said, “I believe we were the largest class to ever go through the school system. In fact, during 5th grade they couldn’t fit us all into the Middle School, so three classes were bused to Deer Park.”
Smith eventually traded the City of Lakes for the Windy City. “After college I returned to Amery to help my Dad open and manage the Super Valu store at Riverplace Mall. I then worked for Creamette Pasta in Minneapolis and was offered a Sales Rep position in Chicago; it was my dream location! I then worked for a marketing research company in Chicago in an Information Technology job, and subsequently went to Amoco (which became BP) in a similar Project Manager position. Finally, an Information Technology Project Manager for Northern Trust Bank in Chicago,” he said.
Being born on February 29 makes Smith a Pisces in the zodiac world. It is said that those who fall under the Pisces sign are adventurous and it seems as if Smith is just that. “One of my greatest joys is travelling. My partner Steve and I have travelled a bit around the world. In 2011 I spent three months backpacking through Southeast Asia. And we’ve travelled a fair amount to various areas of the USA with my brother’s boys Camden and McAdam. We love to snow ski, going to amusement parks and the beach. In 2018 we travelled through Africa with nephew Camden-that was a fantastic vacation! We recently purchased a Motor Coach, and are starting to travel all 48 contiguous states and hopefully Alaska in two years, visiting all National Parks, all major league baseball parks and family around the country. We’re looking forward to taking nephew McAdam to South America this summer,” said Smith.
Even with all of that travelling, he finds time to return to Amery about four times a year to visit and celebrate holidays with his mother and brother Kevin.
When it comes to the worst and best parts of having a unique birthday Smith said, “The worst part is forgetting how many actual Leap Year birthdays I’ve had, I have to do the math. The best part of being born on a Leap Year is the attention I get throughout the year when anyone finds out I was actually born on Feb 29th. People are REALLY interested in why we have a Leap Year, and how I celebrate—I LOVE to tell stories about the destination celebrations!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.