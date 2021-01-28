Discussion about the option of buying land sparked a variety of ideas pertaining to usages at the January meeting of Amery’s Board of Education. Board member Keith Anderson said he had spoken with a few taxpayers about purchasing land located across from Amery High School. One taxpayer asked how much a new school bus costs. Anderson replied, “About $110,000.” The taxpayer responded, “So that land is a little over three buses?”
District Administrator Shawn Doerfler reminded the board that back in October, Ag teacher Derrick Meyer had spoken about the desire to start a school farm across the street from AHS. “The conversation ended at that time and we have been spending a lot of time talking about COVID in the months of
November, December and January. In further thought about this and in further conversation with a lot of stakeholders in this district, including some of you; perhaps it isn’t about the land purchase that is earmarked specifically for a farm, but perhaps the conversation is this: the land in which we are presently located on is a result of the forethought of the folks that were in charge of this place way back when. All of our schools being in one spot is a rarity. There is only one other spot that is adjacent and available to this land. Perhaps the land could be for any number of things; a farm being one of those things,” Doerfler said.
There is approximately 35 acres and Doerfler said he was bringing this up at the meeting as informational only. He said, “We do not make a decision here this evening, but perhaps a decision can be made to purchase that land at some point in the future.”
Anderson said he and Doerfler had met with the real estate agent who has the property listed. “I agree with Shawn, there are other things that could be used out there in the future. It could be a building, science, health and wellness, sports-the opportunities are great I feel. When you look at the other schools that have farms, they bus them there. That is the cool thing about us, we can walk anywhere,” said Anderson. He acknowledged that he was the instigator of the investigation into the land. “Twenty years from now, we may be more than happy that we own that land,” said Anderson.
Board member Dale Johnson noted the nine proposed lots within the 35 acres could be used for the CTE program. Doerfler said they could and reminded the last four lots the district bought to build homes had cost $33,000.
Anderson said obviously putting a road in as well as sewer and water would be an additional expense, but not having to purchase lots helps.
Glenna said, “Some of the concern that was voiced before was about negotiating a price and not having money in hand to do that and waiting for grant money to do so that we may or may not get.” She said maybe it would be better to apply for grant money to support programs that take place on the land after it is purchased.
Doerfler said the ways to have the money to purchase the land could include options such as: grants, pay for it through the budget or you finance it and pay it out over time.
“We are not a district of tremendous debt. If we were I do not think we would even be having this conversation,” said Doerfler. He said they would continue to gather information and it can be put on an agenda in the future.
