If you live in these parts, there are some midwestern “truths” ingrained into you that one should never question. Thunder in winter signals snow seven to 10 days later, eating chicken soup will surely cure your cold, wearing a giant piece of cheese on your head will ensure the Packers win and of course; corn should be knee high by the Fourth of July.
Modern conveniences and technological advancements are transforming the agriculture industry. From the equipment used to farming methods applied, everything has been transformed with new ideas. In spite of all the newness, farmers continue to preserve traditions. One way farm traditions live on is through sayings that are passed on from generation to generation.
Knee High by the Fourth of July is an old saying once used by farmers to measure the success of their corn crops. Years ago, if corn had grown knee-high by Independence Day, it was a good sign and meant they could count on high yields for the year.
June is warm, humid, and wet as the sun gains strength with the beginning of the Wisconsin summer. The sunshine breaks the cloud cover for at least 18 days during the month. June is one of the rainiest months of the year with an average of 4" to 5" of rain. All of this is perfect weather for growing corn.
There are many variables that affect the crop. In June, thunderstorms are frequent, and hail and lightning often accompany them. There have been many instances of hail wiping out fields of planted vegetables. A lack of rain can also stop that corn from creeping towards the knee caps by Independence Day.
Locally, June 2021 was the second hottest June with an average temperature of 71.3 degrees on record behind only 1933’s average temp of 73.3 degrees. For precipitation in Amery, June 2021 was also the second lowest on record at 0.73 inches, with only 2007's 0.62 inches being lower.
With increased disease control, growth efficiency and stress tolerance, corn has begun to reach new heights and new yields. Instead of “knee-high by the Fourth of July” the saying, “The corn is as high as an elephant’s eye” seems to be more accurate. The new phrase was taken from a song in the 1943 musical Oklahoma! With new corn breeds and varieties available, there are noticeable differences in the way the crop grows. Farmers can plant earlier because of tougher breeds and new kinds of seeds. Earlier planting means taller corn on July 4th. The expectation is now corn that is chest-high or taller.
According to the USDA, area corn progress for June 2021 was at about 70 percent condition wise (100 percent being best condition). 2018 and 2020 were much better years for the crop, but this year has been better than 2019, which only saw corn at about a 55 percent condition rate.
Conversations with farmers provided the heat and drought has not necessarily been good for the corn, but it's more the silking and later phases where the crop is most vulnerable to the heat and drought.
Even though the classic knee high rhyme is no longer as useful, it’s still widely accepted as part of agriculture tradition. In the current corn growing industry, if your corn is only knee-high in early July, you’re in trouble. But please do not expect farmers to give up their knee high saying anytime soon. Crop breeds, cultivation and harvesting might change, but many farm traditions continue to be handed down between generations.
