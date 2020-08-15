Everywhere you look, you can see the disappointments, frustrations and growing tensions of a season of time that is characterized by cancellations and uncertainties. But this is not a story about that. This is a story about how a community of people and businesses rallied together- albeit in a different way- to support the mission of Kinship of Polk County, but more importantly our local youth.
On Thursday, August 6th, Kinship of Polk County hosted it’s 12th Annual Luau Fundraiser- and to say it was a year unlike any we could imagine would be an understatement.
After much discussion with the Kinship Board and staff, input from the Polk county Health Department and Luau sponsors, the heartbreaking decision was made to cancel the in-person event. This decision certainly did not come lightly and as you can imagine, organizers were disappointed that they were unable to gather to celebrate.
Instead of cancelling, however, they committed to do their best to move forward and create a meaningful fundraiser that could be done in smaller groups, making use of virtual technology. As so much of the fundraiser is dependent on the generosity of local businesses, they had much uncertainty moving forward.
Amy Danielson, of Polk County Kinship said, “We were apprehensive of asking our usual donors and sponsors to give- knowing the difficulty that most if not all had experienced this spring and summer. We were nervous that we would be met with frustration or push back. But instead we were met with outrageous generosity and support!”
Kinship is celebrating its 40th Anniversary this year- and if they have learned one thing by watching the resiliency, creativity and commitment of their mentors and financial supporters- it is that there is at least one thing that we can have in common, which is the youth in our communities are worth fighting for- supporting and caring for even when the tumultuous nature of life around us feel like they are out of control.
For more information about Kinship of Polk County or the 12th Annual Luau, please visit Kinship’s website at www.polkkinship.org or check out the Kinship of Polk County Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.