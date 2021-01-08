As an individual or family, your health and the health of your loved ones is always a priority. Now is the time to take an important step to make sure that you and your loved ones live in a healthy environment.
Radon is a naturally occurring gas that is radioactive and can cause lung cancer. Radon can leak into your home and is quite common in Wisconsin. Radon is naturally occurring from the ground, and although you cannot see it or smell it, it can be present in your home.
Testing for radon is common when buying or selling a home, but many do not think about it other than those times.
Radon is a substantial health risk in many Wisconsin homes. There is a risk of developing cancer from long-term exposure to radon in air and water. If you get your drinking water from a private well, January is the time to evaluate whether radon levels are high at your home.
Radon; colorless, odorless and tasteless can be found in both air and water.
It is found with uranium in small amounts in most rock, soil and groundwater and is
created when uranium decays to radium which then decays to radon.
It is measured in water and air in units of picocuries per liter (pCi/L). The EPA recommended standard for radon in air is 4 pCi/L. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (WDHS), the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) estimates that a person has a 1% (one in 100) risk of developing cancer from life-long household use and consumption of water containing 20,000 pCi/L of dissolved radon, or breathing air containing 4 pCi/L of radon. This is considered a high risk when compared to the cancer risks from other contaminants in drinking water, which are in the range of one in 10,000 to one in 1 million.
A map found on the WDHS website showed out of 167 Radon tests done in Amery homes, the
