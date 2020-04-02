Residents will elect city, school and county representatives April 7. Voting will likely look quite different this year in comparison to past, as the city prepares to tackle the issues that are faced when dealing with an election during the COVID-19 pandemic. Patty Bjorklund, Interim City Administrator, City Clerk-Treasurer and Office Manager for the City of Amery, said, “I am asking the regular poll workers to not participate (especially the ones over 60). We have enough staff to run the election. I am hopeful that everyone votes absentee. We will be doing curbside voting for those who are health compromised and cannot come into the building. We are limiting numbers in the polling place to 10. We will have three workers and we are limiting the number of people coming into the building at one time, it’s going to be quite something!”
To be a registered write-in candidate for an election, all local office candidates must file a Campaign Registration Statement (form CF-1) with the City Clerk by 12:00 p.m. (noon) the Friday before the election. That means this year; Friday, April 3rd would be the day that paperwork would need to be submitted by. Paperwork can be found online at https://ethics.wi.gov/Resources/CF-1_Registration_Statement.pdf
According to information from the Wisconsin Association of School Boards (WASB) regarding write-in candidates, the deadline to register as a write-in candidate for the school board election is also Noon on Friday, April 3rd. Only votes for registered write-in candidates will be counted by the Board of Canvassers, unless a candidate should pass away before the election, then any write-ins will be counted regardless of whether they are registered or not.
All candidates running for seats on the Amery City Council; Paul Isakson, Tim Strohbush, Rick Van Blaricom, Kay Erickson and Michael Klopotek and the Amery Board of Education; Erin Hosking and Emilie Bremness, were asked to share their personal background, the two most important problems facing the community/district and their interest for serving and qualifications for the position. Following is a list of responses from candidates who chose to participate:
Paul Isakson
Running for Mayor, City of Amery
My name is Paul Isakson and I am a long time Amery resident. I was educated in the Amery School District and graduated from UW-Eau Claire. My wife Kate and I have been married for 30 +years. Our 3 daughters also attended the Amery school system.
I followed my father into the family hardware business in 1978 and together with my brothers, we have been in business in Amery and Polk County for 49 years and I am now retired. Some of my accomplishments are Past President of the Amery Community Club, founding member of the Amery Economic Development Corporation and member of the Planning, Airport and Tourism Commissions.
The 3 most important issues facing Amery are
1) Bouncing back from the Chinese virus issue. With guidance from the federal and state government, everyone will have to help with this process.
2) Getting ready for the main street re-do in 2021. The council is soliciting ideas to enhance our alleys and back entrances of our downtown businesses to make them customer friendly during this process.
3) How to finance the capital improvements for the library (HVAC) and city hall (new roof and other repairs). The city will have to come up with at least $2 million in general fund dollars to finance these projects. We are also working with Bremer to relocate in Amery and create a city center in their old building that will include all city services.
As mayor I have helped procure a Community Development Block Grant for $1million that will replace water and sewer lines and sidewalks in downtown Amery. I have sat on the Amery Bicycle and Pedestrian Task Force, which has implemented a plan and phase one is scheduled to be started this summer. I have put in place plans to make the road into our new industrial park as shovel ready by July 1st 2020.Working with the council, we will now have "Wednesdays on the River" in Michael Park.
As a lifelong resident and 40-year business owner, as well as Mayor the last 2 years, I would really like to see these tough projects through.
Tim Strohbush
Running for Alderperson Wards 3,4 and 5, City of Amery
My name is Tim Strohbusch and I am the incumbent candidate for Amery City Council. I represent wards 3,4 and 5 which includes the south side of the City of Amery. I have been an Amery Resident for over 15 years. I am also the Police Chief for the Village of Clear Lake and owner of Authority’s Edge Consulting and Investigations.
In these complex times, I feel the issues facing Amery has changed. The issues facing the City of Amery were Housing, Economic Development and providing of city services. With the changes we have experienced in the last weeks, we need to focus also on issues of keeping our staff safe and healthy. We also need to prepare to ensure medical services and public safety during the pandemic. What will our community look like in three months; six months or a year? Will closed businesses reopen? Will new construction stop? To address them, we need to give our employees the tools to continue services for the next 6-12 months. This include personal protective equipment, work with them if they or their family member get sick, and reassess our operations. We need to support our businesses to help them open or reopen as we move forward. The unknown challenges of the future will be many and difficult. It will take a council that works hard at addressing them for the future of the City.
I want to continue serving my community for one reason. I want the City to provide opportunities, growth and quality of life for the next generation. I want the children of my fellow citizens to set up for success as they will be the leaders of tomorrow.
I am qualified for the position of Councilperson for several reasons. I have over 25 years in public safety not just in Polk County, but in other areas of the State. This affords me a wider view of opportunities and options from a broader perspective. I hold an associates and bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice, have been a member of the former Polk County Human Services Board, and Board Member of the Wisconsin Chiefs of Police. I also am a Certified Public Manager.
Kay Erickson
Running for Alderman at Large (Write-In), City of Amery
I am a retired 4th grade teacher who spent many wonderful years with the School District of Amery. I began my original journey as a part of the Amery City Council in the mid-1980’s. I was the first woman on the council and was appointed by then Mayor, Jerry Wittstock. Eventually I became the first woman Mayor in 2014, serving two terms.
Two major issues I see currently for the city are a lack of transparency in current city decision-making; mainly concerning the library/Bremer building. The current council and Mayor are making decisions about the library without being avid users. It is more than shelves and books. It is a gathering place, a place with numerous programs for area youth from preschoolers-high school age and a resource for people who do not have computers.
Secondly, we need to make sure there is quality access to all of the businesses in town when Highway 46/Keller Avenue is torn up for the upcoming road changes.
Amery has been my hometown for many years and is dear to my heart. I enjoy volunteering at various places in town. Serving Amery as part of city government has been one of the best parts of my life, besides being a mother.
Michael Klopotek
Running for Alderman at Large (Write-In), City of Amery
I am a long-time resident of Amery. My roots start in 1976 and continued to my graduation in 1987 from AHS. From there like all young people; who think they know it all, I wanted out of this small town to see the world. My wish was granted as newly enlisted sailor in the US Navy as an Electronics Technician. I was stationed in Virginia, Italy, Cuba, Maryland, Hawaii and finally back in Wisconsin. While traveling and exploring in the US Navy I came to realize that “Small Town Amery” wasn’t so bad. Homesickness set in and I looked forward to going on leave so I could get back to the place I was so eager to leave. Amery, my hometown, had what I needed to relax and recharge it had my family, friends, and wonderful memories.
After serving 20 eventful years of Naval service I returned to Amery to raise my two daughters in the one place I knew that would be a perfect place for them. I was fortunate to get hired at Dynatronix as an Electronics Supervisor and have worked my way up to the Quality Assurance Manager.
I believe that being on City Council is just the next step in something I’ve been passionate about for years. Community service makes a community strong and resilient and a simple smile and thank you is reward enough.
• 7 years as an Amery Lion
• 7 years Amery Fall Festival Committee, and still volunteering today
• 10 years at the Intermediate School career day
The consolidation of the Library, City Hall and the Police Station is the largest debate we have right now and there is a lot of tension on both sides. Another issue we face is the lack of young families staying in the community. Small towns suffer without the infusion of young families; they grow old and stagnate. These young families keep our schools vibrant and flourishing.
It is my hope that as a Retired Chief Petty Officer in the US Navy I can bring a level head, willingness to listen, and an impartial view to evaluate both side of an issue. While in the Navy I had to maximize my organizational skills in a combat environment while supporting and helping 56 sailors under me.
I have many skills from life and my time in the US Navy that I can bring to the table.
Erin Hosking
Running for the Board of Education, School District of Amery
Before I had my own children, I taught English in Middle School and High School in Minnesota and Maryland. My family moved to Amery in 2013 and we have five children in the Amery Schools. I am very involved in the parent groups at the Elementary and Intermediate Schools, and I also volunteer with Amery Girl Scouts, Amery Area MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers), and Apple River Community Church.
Obviously we are facing an unprecedented time with school being closed due to the coronavirus, and this presents many challenges for everyone involved. We have to follow state mandates and work creatively to support and educate our students. We also need to support our staff, both certified and non-certified, encouraging and thanking them for all they are doing during this time.
Another important issue is the age and condition of our high school, which is in need of some serious repairs and upgrades. We need to work with the community to show them the issues and to gather input on how we should proceed since we have costly repairs that our current budget will not cover. We should include some vision casting in that discussion, to see if new buildings such as a childcare center, an alternative school, or a community fitness center have viable support from our community.
Besides that I have a background in education and have five kids in the Amery Schools (at least one kid in each building this year), I have served on the school board now for two years and have learned so much about the role of a school board member. I know that we have so many excellent educators and support staff in our district, and I do all I can to support our schools – students, parents, and staff. It is a privilege to serve on the school board and to learn more about our district as we work together to hold a high standard for the education and development of our Amery students.
Emilie Bremness
Running for the Board of Education, School District of Amery
My name is Emilie Bremness. I have attended the Amery schools from kindergarten through grade twelve. I am a 2011 graduate from Amery High School.
At the age of 26, I am looking forward to bringing a point of view from a different generation to the Amery District. I received my Associate Degree in Accounting from WITC.
In addition to attending and graduating from Amery schools, I am fortunate to have been a custodial substitute in all four of our Amery Schools. I feel my past employment has helped me understand what our schools have to offer both students and staff. I have been blessed with the opportunity to volunteer 7 days a week at Quarter Moon Acres Equine Therapy in Amery, which has given me a chance to work with many of kids with disabilities from our school district and the surrounding districts.
The school board’s purpose is to work through budget and financial issues, looking at the big picture of what needs to be accomplished now and in the future. With my accounting degree, I believe I would be a good fit for the school board. I am passionate about our schools and our kids.
Two important issues that I would focus on if elected to the board would be: trying to get some much-needed updates to the overlooked areas to better enhance the student’s learning experience, and trying to obtain better insurance rates for the staff members.
