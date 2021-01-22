It is not to late to donate to the Red Kettle campaign

“The Salvation Army did well in the kettle campaign yet still fell short of goal,” said Angela Moulton, Fundraising Manager for the Salvation Army-St. Croix, Polk, Burnett and Barron counties.
The Polk County Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign has ended. The organization’s annual campaign had a goal of raising $95,000 in November and December to help fund their programs that include: Emergency Vouchers for Heat, Electric, Rent, Help with the Homeless in their single unit shelter and their Food Backpack Program that helps to feed kids in need. The Salvation Army in Polk County fell short of meeting that goal in 2020. COVID-19 played a role in the shortage.
Red Kettles bell ringers are a longtime fixture outside of stores around
the U.S. and are a staple holiday tradition. The familiar campaign's roots go back more than a century.
In 1891, Joseph McFee, a Salvation Army captain, was bothered by how many people in San Francisco were going hungry. He decided he wanted to give people a free Christmas meal. McFee raised the money by putting a pot out at the Oakland Ferry Landing with a sign that said, "Keep the Pot Boiling." The tradition has been going ever since.
This past year, with the coronavirus pandemic raging and many stores closed, people didn’t hear as many of those bells ringing.
The charitable organization relies on its red-kettle campaign's donations to raise enough money to help millions of Americans around the holidays. That was especially true this past year, with so many people out of work and suffering financially. So with store traffic down and the assumption that red-kettle donations would be down, the Salvation Army turned to technology and its enthusiastic volunteers to keep the tradition going.
“This year, we are being asked to stay home to help stop the spread of the virus. Many storefronts did not have the iconic bell ringer at their kettle stand. And, those stores who did have volunteer ringers saw less foot traffic,” said Moulton.
Much was done to try to help alleviate the problem beforehand including: virtual and online giving options, credit card giving options at manned and unmanned kettle sites and mail in donations being accepted. Despite the efforts of everyone who was able to volunteer and the generous people who gave, the goal was not met yet, it wasn’t too far away either.
The Salvation Army is very thankful for the $79,715.00 that was raised this season. Moulton said, “We fell short of our goal but in a year like no other, we remain hopeful. So many people were very generous. We had several donations come in through the mail especially towards the last couple of weeks of the campaign. We will put the funds raised to good use helping people in need in Polk County. We are very thankful for the support that was given, and we will continue on into 2021 helping people.”
If a person was hoping to be able to help the organization but was not able to help this season they can give at any time at: http://bit.ly/SerenityHouseRedKettle Or donations can be mailed to: PO BOX 129 Clear Lake, WI 54005. To learn more about the efforts of The Salvation Army locally, the website is: www.SAserenityhome.org
