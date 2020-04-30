In a April 30 press release, the Polk County Health Department gave some insight to Gov. Evers Order #34 while reminding residents that order #28 is still in effect until the end of May.
Interim Order to Turn the Dial
Polk County, WI – On 4/29/20 Gov. Evers Emergency Order #34 went into effect. This is an interim order to “Turn the Dial” and start the process of getting Wisconsin working again. This is a very small step with just a few changes. Emergency Order #28 remains in effect until May 26, 2020.
Under Emergency Order #28, most non-essential businesses must remain closed. However, this new order does allow three new categories of business to begin limited operations, in addition to the minimum basic operations already outlined in previous emergency orders. These categories include:
1. Curb side drop off of goods or animals
2. Outdoor Recreation Rentals
3. Car washes
This will allow businesses, such as dog groomers, small engine repair shops, upholstery businesses, and others to safely open. Today's order also allows outdoor recreational rentals, such as boats, golf carts, kayaks, ATVs, and other similar recreational vehicles. Additionally, automatic or self-service car washes are now able to operate. All of these businesses must operate free of contact with customers by providing payment options online or over the phone, enact proper disinfecting practices, and operate with only one staff member.
Emergency Order #34 is available here, and was put into effect at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. If you have questions regarding Emergency Order #34, please review the frequently asked questions document available here.
All essential and non-essential businesses must continue to follow social distancing and safety practices required under the Safer at Home order, available here.
Rules and regulations for bars, restaurants, and salons are unchanged with this new order.
For more information:
• General COVID-19 Related Questions:
o Dial 2-1-1. Also reach 211 by dialing 1-877-947-2211, if you have an out of state phone number.
o Public Health COVID-19 Line: 715-485-9258
o Public Health COVID-19 Email: phinfo@co.polk.wi.us
• Business Related COVID-19 Questions:
o COVID-19 Business Hot Line: 715-485-9250
