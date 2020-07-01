The map above depicts the layout of options for watching the Independence Day fireworks at the new location of the Amery Schools campus. The show will start at dusk Saturday, July 4. There are options for watching from vehicles or grassy areas. A special viewing location has been created for Senior Citizens. Limited concessions will be available for purchase. Attendees of the show are asked to please practice social distancing when visiting concessions and sitting in grassy areas.
