District Administrator Shawn Doerfler talked about the current back and forth of Wisconsin’s mask mandate during the February regular meeting of Amery’s Board of Education.
“For the entire school year we have been under the umbrella of two mandates. One, our own that we passed prior to the school year beginning for all students, staff and visitors. Next, the State mandate, which has had three or four different generations. Over the course of the school year. About two weeks ago that mask mandate was in essence repealed by the State Assembly and the State Senate. Then another mask mandate that looked just like the one prior to it was issued by the Governor and now it is headed toward the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Long story short, no matter the state does, we have our own mandate and we will continue to follow that mandate until we no longer want to follow that mandate anymore and we do not feel the need for masks. But, if we follow the lead of the State we will be nothing but very confused,” said Doerfler.
Prior to Doerfler’s mask update, building administrators from the district shared the current happenings in their schools.
High School Principal called Assistant Principal/Director of Athletics Jeff Fern to come up to the podium and stand with him. “A couple months ago when things were getting pretty hot and crazy with COVID within our community and throughout, we came to you with a plan primarily spearheaded by the man here to my left (Fern) to do things safely and effectively,” said Gould. He said through the leadership of Fern, coaches, athletes and families, he was proud and happy to announce have had a successful winter sports season.
Gould said, “Having lived the Athletic Director life myself, I know the hours and the challenges that go into it, but during COVID, listening to the conversations he (Fern) had with neighboring office and all of the rescheduling of events and constant conversations with coaches. I couldn’t be more proud of our athletic department and all of our coaches.” He then invited Fern to give the sports update.
Fern shared the sports seasons still in play are boys basketball, which travels to Ashland Thursday, February 18 and wrestling that heads to team State this weekend. He congratulated the wrestlers who brought back medals from last weekend’s individual State competition. “Kudos to our families, athletes and coaches. This is not something that happens over three months. This is a lifetime of work put into this. It is a year round process,” said Fern.
In other High School news, Gould said ACT Boot Camp for juniors will take place at the school Wednesday, Feb. 24. The other three grade levels will be learning from home that day. Two weeks later, March 9, is the actual ACT test. A few weeks later ninth and tenth graders will take the ACT Aspire test.
Middle School Principal Tom Bensen said their building is preparing for Forward testing, which is about a month away. Bensen said seeing the current Parent/Teacher conferences take place in a COVID environment has been interesting. Parents spoke with instructors via phone or Zoom. “I see it opening up a lot of different avenues for parents in the future,” he said.
Bensen said middle school students are in their third phase of goal setting and the sixth grade Quiz Bowl is up and running and Destination Imagination is going strong.
Board member Char Glenna asked Bensen if he has noticed homework, grades, completion and engagement increasing with kids being in school. She asked “Have you seen a difference from online to face-to-face again?”
Besen responded, “Absolutely. I would say the changes that we made by putting in cameras and learning more about Google classroom and Meets was tremendous and way better than what we did before (after the sudden closure of schools in March) but it doesn’t replace being in face-to-face instruction and it doesn’t replace that connection with kids and the motivation of the students.”
Intermediate School Principal Oralee Schock said that day had been their third and final day with Derek Francis, learning about equity and racism. “I really thought today narrowed down to what we can do right here at school,” she said.
Schock said they had just finished up their benchmark testing in reading and math. “As we have told you before, scores in the fall were low. We report out in two categories, one is 25th percentile and below; the next is 50th percentile and above. In all areas in third, fourth and fifth, we raised in the 50th percentile and up and below the 25th went down. Kudos to the hard work the teachers have put in to get the kids back in and get them going and learning again,” said Schock.
Cheryl Meyer, Principal at Lien Elementary said, “Believe it or not, we are already planning for the 21/22 school year.” She said 4K registrations for next year had just gone out. Any child who is four-years-old by Sept. 1, 2021 is eligible. If you haven’t received a letter from the District, contact the elementary school, 715-268-9771. Program options were also recently sent home, they are due April 19.
Meyer said this week their school was starting to focus on Black History Month. She said they are working on the awareness of different ethnicities.
“It is beginning to be assessment time,” she said. Meyer shared Dave Haakenson has been working with the English Language learners before the Access test. “Dave does a fabulous job working with that population of our students,” she said.
The Kids Heart Challenge, formerly Jump Rope for Heart was just wrapped up with the help of Danielle Peterson. “Ms. Peterson does a fabulous job of teaching the kids the importance of keeping your heart healthy. To date we have raised $13,319 in online donations for the American Heart Association,” said Meyer.
Brad Baumgartner, Director of Pupil Services, said they had recently received a joint federal notification packet, which has indicators for general population and I.D.E.A. (Individuals with disabilities Education Act). He said the packet contains 12 indicators and they are going to focus on educational environment for the next year or two. He said they are moving towards using the FastBridge tool, which monitors reading and math. They are planning staff training.
Baumgartner said they contract out for some special education services, such as Occupational and Physical therapy. He said feedback sessions had recently taken place between the district and those services. He said, “Ii would like to report that we are very pleased with the work physical and occupational therapists are doing through our contract with Cumberland Health Care.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.