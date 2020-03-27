When people think of traditional holidays, they think of shopping amongst crowds for food, décor and possibly gifts. They envision large gatherings between friends and family with preparations galore. While many are currently stuck at home there are many non-traditional holidays that can be celebrated without leaving the house with very little preparation. Here are a weeks worth of holidays that can be observed or at least discussed while you are cooped up.
March 24, World Agriculture Day. February 29, 2012, Agriculture secretary Thomas J. Vilsack proclaimed March 8, 2012 to be National Agriculture Day. This proclamation stated a specific date and year. It can vary each year. The Agricultural Secretary annually proclaims the date of National Agriculture Day. In 2018, it was President Donald Trump who made the proclamation.
On this day, spend a little time to better understand agriculture, learn about how food is produced and distributed and encourage people to enter agriculture as a career. Eat well that day. As you do, think about all that goes into bringing the food you eat to your table.
March 25, International Waffle Day. This holiday originated in Sweden. It is called Våffeldagen. The holiday coincides with the Feast of the Annunciation. This day was also considered the start of spring in Sweden and Europe. It became a custom for Swedish families to celebrate the two events by making waffles on this day.
The waffle dates back to the 1300s in Greece. Greeks cooked flat cakes between two metal pans. At the time, they topped it with cheeses and herbs. Pancake syrup was not available at that time.
March 26, National Spinach Day. Spinach Day celebrates, healthy and nutritious spinach greens. Popeye the Sailor touted the value of spinach and nutritionists agree.
Gardeners know that spinach is easy to grow and it is hardy. You can plant it as soon as the ground can be worked in the spring. There's no shortage of recipes for spinach. It is in everything from soups to salads, casseroles, omelets, and much more. It can be eaten raw or cooked.
March 27, National Joe Day. A name so popular that it has its very own holiday? This is referred to as a "National" day. However, no congressional records or presidential proclamations for this day were found. If you know a Joe, it is a great day to celebrate them though.
March 28, Weed Appreciation Day. Why would anyone appreciate weeds? A weed is any plant that is not in a place where you want it to be. Even edible, medicinal, herbal plants, and even flowers, are considered weeds to those who don't want them where they pop up. Dandelions are a perfect example. In the lawn dandelions are weeds. Dandelions are edible, and are used in salads and to make dandelion wine. Common weeds do offer some benefits. They provide oxygen and take in the carbon dioxide that you exhale. Many weeds offer food and shelter for birds and wildlife.
March 29, National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day. This celebrates small business owners. These businesses have always been a vital, yet not fully appreciated, part of the U.S. economy. On they retail side, they bring different and unique products to the marketplace. They provide stellar and personal service support. When you call, you are more likely to get a real, live person and they know their products. They are outstanding performers in niche markets. In manufacturing, they create many new concepts and ideas, making them creators of new products. In the restaurant market, they provide heartfelt homemade delicousness.
This holiday was created to honor a business started March 29, 1939 in Everett , MA, a hat shop called Ruth’s. It later developed into a woman’s specialty clothing store and moved to Medford, MA , increasing in size to 10,000 square feet with over $2 million dollars revenue until it closed in 1997.
March 30, I am in Control Day. March 30, 1981, President Ronald Reagan was wounded in an assassination attempt. Lots of confusion prevailed. In the White House, then Secretary of State Alexander Haig was taken a little out of context when he said, "I am in control here". Instead of focusing upon the entire statement, people and the press focused upon these few words. Political uproar eventually led to his resignation. On that infamous day, I am in Control Day was born.
History sometimes fades with time. Alexander Haig's statement was all but forgotten. Meanwhile, this special day continues on, and evolves. People have come to think about this day in a different context. It has been promoted as a day to get lives in control. Promoters say the first step is to take a deep breath and relax.
March 31, National Crayon Day. A day created to celebrate crayons and the joy of coloring. The origin of crayons dates back to the17th century. In those days, the original crayons were not made of wax. The colors were more limited and not as long lasting or durable. Wax crayons arrived at the beginning of the 1900's.
In 1902, the Crayola brand arrived on the scene and the world of crayons has never been the same since. Between 1902 and today, Crayola has come out with 120 colors. This day can be a little bittersweet, as Crayola has retired 50 colors, most often on this very day.
Crayon Trivia
• Crayola makes over 3 billion crayons a year. Other manufacturers combined are just a small fraction of total annual production.
• The world's largest crayon was made by Crayola. It was 15'6" and weighed 1,352 pounds.
• The smell of crayons is the most recognizable scent for adults.
• Over the years, Crayola has made over 237 billion crayons.
April 1, April Fool’s Day. Some of the origins date back to the days of the Roman Empire. April Fool's Day is an opportunity for playing jokes or tricks on one another. The stranger and the more absurd; the better. The challenge is to carry out a trick that is believable, if only for a little while. Just think of the shenanigans that can take place this year while confined at home with the ones you love.
