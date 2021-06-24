After a 2020 COVID break, Clear Lake’s Heritage Days are back this coming weekend and will provide a little something for everyone.
The celebration kicks off Thursday, June 24, with Badgerland Midways being open from 4p.m. to 11p.m. At 6p.m. a music and puppet show by Zach and Crew will take place. At 7p.m. music will be provided by Lucas & Co. from United Covenant Church. At 8p.m. music will be provided from Josh Edwards.
Friday sees citywide garage sales from 8a.m.-4p.m., a craft fair from 9a.m.-4p.m., June Dairy Month activities from 11a.m.-1p.m. and music by Kar Jackers from 10a.m.-2p.m. A karaoke contest will take place between 2p.m.-3p.m. Music and some karaoke will continue through the rest of the evening. A sawdust pile starts at 5:30p.m. and a pedal tractor pull starts at 6p.m.
Saturday the 5K run starts at 8a.m. The Grand Parade begins at 11a.m. Paint & Sip Class runs from 1p.m. – 3p.m and 3p.m.-5p.m. A “Succulents Make & Take” runs from 1p.m.-4p.m. a horse pull 2-3 hour show will start at 2p.m. The Cornhole Tourney signup starts at 3p.m. Miss Clear Lake Coronation and Coronation of Jr. Royalty begins at 4p.m. Bed Races are at 7p.m.
County Line will play from 8p.m. to Midnight.
Sunday June 27, the church service starts at 9a.m. The 16th Annual Car, Truck, Motorcycle & Tractor Show runs 11a.m. – 2p.m. with music by Rockman.
All Weekend:
Food Stands – Beer Garden
Carnival Rides By: Badgerland Midways-Main Street Area by Water tower
Baked Potato Stand at United Methodist Church-Friday 10:30am – 1p.m., 4p.m.–7:30p.m. & Saturday 10a.m.-2p.m.
Annual Friends of the Library Book & Plant Sale-Wed. June 23, 2p.m.-8p.m.; Thurs. 9a.m.-4p.m.; Fri. 9.am.-2p.m.
Clear Lake Museum: Home of Burleigh A. Grimes & Gaylord Nelson, Extended Open Hours during Heritage Days.
For more information, times and locations of events, visit https://clearlakewi.com
The Clear Lake Civic and Commerce would like to recognize and congratulate Gene and Vicky Burns for being chosen to represent Clear Lake as the 2021 grand parade Marshals.
Both were born (Gene in 1940 and Vicky in 1943) and raised right here in Clear Lake. Vicky started her schooling at the Sunnyside School in Reeve, later transferring to Clear Lake where she would later graduate in 1961. Gene was a 13-year student of the Clear Lake Schools graduating in 1959.
Their love story began while Gene was a Junior and Vicky a freshman in high school. They met while they were on a school bus headed to a band and choir concert. After graduation, Gene went to work for the Deluxe Check Printing Company in the cities. He would later retire from this company after 35 years of service. It was in 1961 that Gene and Vicky were married. They made their first home in the St. Paul area so that Gene could be closer to work. During this time, they would welcome three children to the family: Troy, Trent and Twila. When their oldest son Troy was in Junior High, they made the decision to move back to Clear Lake to raise their family. After they moved back, Vicky took a job with Kivlin Eye Clinic where she was the optician and office manager for the next 35 years before retiring.
Gene is a member of the Lions Club as well as the president of the Clear Lake Park Board. Both Gene and Vicky are active members of the Moe Lutheran Church.
In his spare time, Gene loves to hunt and fish and also work on various woodworking projects. Gene is also known to be a collector of various things. In fact, he has a collection of over 300 scales. Vicky can be found in her sewing room working on creating a beautiful quilt. She currently has 75 quilts in her room that she has made. This is something that she enjoys spending time with her daughter working on, Not only creating beautiful quilts, but creating beautiful memories as well. Together, Gene and Vicky enjoy camping, spending time with friends and family, and sitting in the bleachers at various sporting events cheering on the hometown athletes.
Along with their 3 children, Gene and Vicky also have 5 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild as well as another on the way.
When asked what their favorite thing about Clear Lake was, they were both in agreement that the small town and friendliness is what brought them back home. They love that everyone knows everyone and has a willingness to help each other.
Thank you to Gene and Vicki for all you have done for our community and for being a great representation of what Clear Lake is all about.
